2022 NFL Draft: Picks, top moments from Rounds 2, 3

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, as things continue with the second- and third-round draft choices Friday night.

Here are the top moments from Day 2.

ROUND 2

Pick 33: Buccaneers select DE Logan Hall

Pick 34: Packers select WR Christian Watson

The Packers traded picks No. 53 and 59 to Minnesota to nab the 34th pick. And what do you know, they're taking a wide receiver.

Pick 35: Titans select DB Roger McCreary

Pick 36: Jets select RB Breece Hall

Pick 37: Texans select S Jalen Pitre

Pick 38: Falcons select DE Arnolld Ebiketie

Pick 39: Bears select DB Kyler Gordon

Pick 40: Seahawks select DE Boye Mafe

Pick 41: Seahawks select RB Kenneth Walker III

Pick 42: Vikings select CB Andrew Booth

Pick 43: Giants select WR Wan'dale Robinson

Pick 44: Texans select John Metchie III

Pick 45: Ravens select DE David Ojabo

Pick 46: Lions select DE Josh Paschal

Pick 47: Commanders select DT Phidarian Mathis

Pick 48: Bears select S Jaquan Brisker

Pick 49: Saints select CB Alontae Taylor

Pick 50: Patriots select WR Tyquan Thornton

Pick 51: Eagles select C Cam Jurgens

Pick 52: Steelers select WR George Pickens

Pick 53: Colts select WR Alec Pierce

Pick 54: Chiefs select WR Skyy Moore

Pick 55: Cardinals select TE Trey McBride

Pick 56: Cowboys select DL Sam Williams

Pick 57: Buccaneers select G Luke Goedeke

Pick 58: Falcons select LB Troy Anderson

Pick 59: Vikings select G Ed Ingram

Pick 60: Bengals select S Cam Taylor-Britt

Pick 61: 49ers select DE Drake Jackson

Pick 62: Chiefs select S Bryan Cook

Pick 63: Bills select RB James Cook

Pick 64: Broncos select DE Nik Bonitto

ROUND 3

Pick 65: Jaguars select OL Luke Cortner

Pick 66: Vikings select LB Brian Asamoah

Pick 67: Giants select G Joshua Ezeudu

Pick 68: Browns select CB Martin Emerson

Pick 69: Titans select OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Pick 70: Jaguars select LB Chad Muma

Pick 71: Bears select WR Velus Jones Jr.

Pick 72: Seahawks select OT Abraham Lucas

Pick 73: Colts select TE Jelani Woods

Pick 74: Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder

Pick 75: Texans select LB Christian Harris

Pick 76: Ravens select DT Travis Jones

Pick 77: Colts select OT Bernhard Raimann

Pick 78: Browns select DE Alex Wright

Pick 79: Chargers select S J.T. Woods

Pick 80: Broncos select TE Greg Dulcich

Pick 81: Giants select CB Cordale Flott

Pick 82: Falcons select LB DeAngelo Malone

Pick 83: Eagles select LB Nakobe Dean

Pick 84: Steelers select DE DeMarvin Leal

Pick 85: Patriots select CB Marcus Jones

Pick 86: Titans select QB Malik Willis

