2022 NFL Draft: Picks, top moments from Rounds 2, 3
The 2022 NFL Draft is underway, and all eyes are on Las Vegas, as things continue with the second- and third-round draft choices Friday night.
Here are the top moments from Day 2.
ROUND 2
Pick 33: Buccaneers select DE Logan Hall
Pick 34: Packers select WR Christian Watson
The Packers traded picks No. 53 and 59 to Minnesota to nab the 34th pick. And what do you know, they're taking a wide receiver.
It's magic
It was destined to be a magical evening with Criss Angel in the building.
Pick 35: Titans select DB Roger McCreary
Pick 36: Jets select RB Breece Hall
Pick 37: Texans select S Jalen Pitre
Pick 38: Falcons select DE Arnolld Ebiketie
Pick 39: Bears select DB Kyler Gordon
Pick 40: Seahawks select DE Boye Mafe
Pick 41: Seahawks select RB Kenneth Walker III
Pick 42: Vikings select CB Andrew Booth
Pick 43: Giants select WR Wan'dale Robinson
Pick 44: Texans select John Metchie III
Pick 45: Ravens select DE David Ojabo
Pick 46: Lions select DE Josh Paschal
Pick 47: Commanders select DT Phidarian Mathis
Pick 48: Bears select S Jaquan Brisker
Pick 49: Saints select CB Alontae Taylor
Pick 50: Patriots select WR Tyquan Thornton
Pick 51: Eagles select C Cam Jurgens
Pick 52: Steelers select WR George Pickens
Pick 53: Colts select WR Alec Pierce
Pick 54: Chiefs select WR Skyy Moore
Pick 55: Cardinals select TE Trey McBride
Pick 56: Cowboys select DL Sam Williams
Pick 57: Buccaneers select G Luke Goedeke
Pick 58: Falcons select LB Troy Anderson
Pick 59: Vikings select G Ed Ingram
Pick 60: Bengals select S Cam Taylor-Britt
Pick 61: 49ers select DE Drake Jackson
Pick 62: Chiefs select S Bryan Cook
Pick 63: Bills select RB James Cook
Pick 64: Broncos select DE Nik Bonitto
ROUND 3
Pick 65: Jaguars select OL Luke Cortner
Pick 66: Vikings select LB Brian Asamoah
Pick 67: Giants select G Joshua Ezeudu
Pick 68: Browns select CB Martin Emerson
Pick 69: Titans select OT Nicholas Petit-Frere
Pick 70: Jaguars select LB Chad Muma
Pick 71: Bears select WR Velus Jones Jr.
Pick 72: Seahawks select OT Abraham Lucas
Pick 73: Colts select TE Jelani Woods
Pick 74: Falcons select QB Desmond Ridder
Pick 75: Texans select LB Christian Harris
Pick 76: Ravens select DT Travis Jones
Pick 77: Colts select OT Bernhard Raimann
Pick 78: Browns select DE Alex Wright
Pick 79: Chargers select S J.T. Woods
Pick 80: Broncos select TE Greg Dulcich
Pick 81: Giants select CB Cordale Flott
Pick 82: Falcons select LB DeAngelo Malone
Pick 83: Eagles select LB Nakobe Dean
Pick 84: Steelers select DE DeMarvin Leal
Pick 85: Patriots select CB Marcus Jones
Pick 86: Titans select QB Malik Willis
