National Football League NFL schedule 2021: Everything you need to know 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It seems like the annual release of the NFL schedule is an increasingly bigger event every year. And that's understandable.

The league is stacked with young stars, elder legends and iconic franchises, is more popular than ever and, with only so many games in the regular season, every single week can impact a team's postseason dreams.

So pull up to the table and dig in for a feast of information on the NFL's schedule release. Here is everything you need to know.

What is each team's schedule?

The start of the NFL season is still a long way away, but we know that NFL fans have to plan their lives around these games – when are you going to have that barbecue? When are you going to ask for a Thursday off from work? Maybe you want to target a road game for a little vacation?

We're here to help with this handy-dandy link to every single team's schedule, including date, time and broadcast network (if applicable) for each game. Check it out!

What is each team's season win total over/under?

For those who like to bet on the NFL, Jason McIntyre broke down every team's over/under for wins in 2021 right here. He even shared recommendations on whether he would take the over or under in each case.

What were the reactions to Wednesday's schedule reveal?

There'll be an extra game with the expanded schedule this year. There'll be an epic matchup when Tom Brady returns to Foxborough. There'll be some great games on prime time. And so much more.

Here are our top five takeaways from the schedule release.

What are the best games to watch next season?

Geoff Schwartz competed in the NFL, so he knows exactly what players look for when the schedule comes out (No. 1: When is the bye week?).

He peeled back the curtain to share what the schedule release is like for a player, then he went deep into the schedule itself and pointed out 10 games that every NFL fan should circle on their calendar. Read all about it here.

'Talk the Schedule'

Want to know how to pick the winner of each division? Wonder what lines you should focus on in Week 1? McIntyre, Schwartz and Sam Panayotovich had everyone covered on "Talk the Schedule," a special NFL schedule edition of our weekly "Talk the Line" show. Get the inside scoop on all their betting tips here.

More things to know

Ten teams landed games in primetime, including both teams that played in the most recent Super Bowl – Tampa Bay and Kansas City.

Schwartz wrote that players don't necessarily like the primetime games, as it means getting home late, especially for the road teams. But for fans of these teams, it's a whole lot of fun.

The Bucs-Patriots game in Week 4 isn't the only huge game featuring big-name players taking on their former teams. In Week 7, former Texans J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins will face Houston as members of the Arizona Cardinals.

And in Week 9, Cam Newton returns to Carolina. It will be interesting to see if he is still the Patriots' starting quarterback at that point, or if Mac Jones will hold the reins.

And once again, the holidays will be great days for football.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic National Football League