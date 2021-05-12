National Football League 2021 NFL schedule release: Live 'Talk The Line' betting show 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2021 NFL schedule is here, and it's bigger and better than ever.

The league officially unveiled its first 17-game slate Wednesday night, and that extra week produced some scintillating matchups as first-place teams were matched with fellow division champions in the other conference. (Hello, Packers-Chiefs and Seahawks-Steelers.)

Sure, we've known every team's 2021 opponents since the end of the 2020 regular season, but we now know the dates, the times, the prime-time games, the short weeks and long road trips.

And all of that information can give you a gambling edge, so our experts are live right now for "Talk the Schedule," the special 2021 schedule edition of our weekly "Talk the Line" show.

Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre and Sammy Panayotovich are breaking down the 2021 season, offering up some over-under props and even pinpointing their favorites for Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, California.

They also offered their five most anticipated games on the 2021 schedule.

Jason McIntyre, Geoff Schwartz and Sammy Panayotovich discuss the five must-watch games of the 2021 NFL season, starting with Tom Brady's return to Foxboro as a Buccaneer.

When our crew broke down the divisional futures, J-Mac explained why he is extremely bullish on the Browns in the AFC North.

It's also never too early to think about those Week 1 lines.

So, you know our guys will be glancing ahead to the early lines for the Cowboys-Bucs opener on Thursday, Sept. 9, the Packers-Saints showdown on FOX's first Sunday doubleheader and the entire slate of 16 games for opening week.

It might be May, but we're already ready for football season.

