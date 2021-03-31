TALK THE LINE WITH FOX BET

Corey Seager +1700 NL MVP odds are very enticing -- Ben Verlander
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Mike Trout still is best bet to win American League MVP -- Sam Panayotovich
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Braves +1000 to win the World Series is tremendous value -- Ben Verlander
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
White Sox will win the American League, cash +380 future -- Sam Panayotovich
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Dodgers will go over massive 102.5-win total in 2021 -- Ben Verlander
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Cubs will not hit 78.5 wins in the 2021 season -- Sam Panayotovich
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Sam P and Jason McIntyre discuss Gonzaga vs. the field for the National Championship
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Jason McIntyre on Gonzaga’s Final Four matchup, ‘I don’t know who’s betting who’s betting UCLA here’
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Jason McIntyre on Baylor’s Davion Mitchell, ‘he’s their most explosive guy’
2 DAYS AGO Fox Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes throw over two touchdown passes in the Super Bowl?
FEBRUARY 6 Fox Sports
Will Mike Evans or Chris Godwin have more yards when Tampa Bay faces Green Bay?
JANUARY 23 Fox Sports
Will Patrick Mahomes' injury affect Kansas City's success against Buffalo?
JANUARY 23 Fox Sports
Will the weather affect Tom Brady, Tampa Bay against Green Bay?
JANUARY 23 Fox Sports
Will Alvin Kamara go off against Tampa Bay?
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
Can Lamar Jackson, Baltimore run over Buffalo?
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
'Aaron Rodgers is probably going to have a field day,' Jason McIntyre
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
Jason McIntyre on Myles Garrett: 'If he has the game of his life…an upset could be in play'
JANUARY 16 Fox Sports
Would you prefer Justin Fields or Mac Jones lead your team in the National Championship?
JANUARY 10 Fox Sports
Who will win offensive and defensive MVP in the National Championship?
JANUARY 10 Fox Sports
Will Tom Brady throw for 291 yards against Washington?
JANUARY 9 Fox Sports
Should you take Seattle on the money line?
JANUARY 9 Fox Sports
Sara Perlman on Super Bowl champion: 'I'm riding or I'm dying with [Buffalo]'
JANUARY 9 Fox Sports
Can Lamar Jackson, Baltimore cover against Tennessee?
JANUARY 9 Fox Sports
Can Cleveland cover against Pittsburgh?
JANUARY 9 Fox Sports
Sara Perlman on Super Bowl pick: 'Give me Buffalo, give me Bills Mafia'
JANUARY 3 Fox Sports
