2021 NFL schedule release: Every team's full 17-week schedule

The 2021 NFL regular season is still months away, but Wednesday's NFL schedule reveal gave football fans plenty to look forward to this season.

Here is the full schedule for all 32 teams in what will be the biggest NFL season ever (in alphabetical order by division and team), as the schedule officially expands to 17 games.

AFC EAST

Buffalo Bills' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Steelers, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Dolphins, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Washington, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Texans, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Chiefs, Sunday 10/10, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 6: @ Titans, Monday 10/18, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Jaguars, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Jets, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Colts, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Saints, Thursday 11/25, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: vs. Patriots, Monday 12/6, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 14: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 12/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Panthers, 12/18 or 12/19, TBD

Week 16: @ Patriots, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Falcons, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Jets, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins' full schedule

Week 1: @ Patriots, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Bills, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Raiders, Sunday 9/26, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Colts, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Jaguars in London, Sunday 10/17, 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Falcons, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Bills, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Texans, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Ravens, Thursday 11/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 11: @ Jets, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Panthers, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Giants, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Jets, 12/18 or 12/19, TBD

Week 16: vs. Saints, Monday 12/27, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 17: @ Titans, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Patriots, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

New England Patriots' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Jets, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Saints, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 10/3, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 5: @ Texans, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 10/17, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Jets, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Chargers, Sunday 10/31, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Panthers, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Browns, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Falcons, Thursday 11/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 12: vs. Titans, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Bills, Monday 10/6, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: @ Colts, 12/8 or 12/9, TBD

Week 16: vs. Bills, Sunday 12/16, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Dolphins, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jason McIntyre, Geoff Schwartz and Sammy P discuss the top five must-watch games of the 2021 NFL season. Among the notable games is a matchup of Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Bill Belichick’s New England Patriots.

New York Jets' full schedule

Week 1: @ Panthers, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Patriots, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Broncos, Sunday 9/26, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Titans, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Falcons in London, Sunday 10/10, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Patriots, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Bengals, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Colts, Thursday 11/4, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 10: vs. Bills, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Texans, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Eagles, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Saints, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Dolphins, 12/18 or 12/19, TBD

Week 16: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Bills, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens' full schedule

Week 1: @ Raiders, Monday 9/13, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 9/19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3: @ Lions, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Broncos, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Colts, Monday Oct. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6: vs. Chargers, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Bengals, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs. Vikings, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Dolphins, Thursday 11/11, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 11: @ Bears, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Browns, Sunday 11/28, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: @ Steelers, Sunday 12/5, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Browns, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Packers, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Bengals, Sunday 12/27, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Rams, Sunday 1/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Steelers, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Vikings, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Bears, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Steelers, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Jaguars, Thursday 9/30, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 5: vs. Packers, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Lions, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Ravens, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Jets, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Browns, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Raiders, Sunday 11/21, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Steelers, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Chargers, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. 49ers, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Broncos, Sunday 12/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Ravens, Sunday, 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Browns, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cleveland Browns' full schedule

Week 1: @ Chiefs, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Texans, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Bears, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Vikings, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Chargers, Sunday 10/10, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 10/17, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Broncos, Thursday 10/21, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 8: vs. Steelers, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Bengals, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Patriots, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Lions, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Ravens, Sunday 11/28, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Ravens, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Raiders, 12/18 or 12/19, TBD

Week 16: at Packers, Saturday 12/25, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 17: @ Steelers, Monday 1/3, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 18: vs. Bengals, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers' full schedule

Week 1: @ Bills, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Raiders, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Bengals, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Packers, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: vs. Broncos, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 10/17, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @ Browns, Sunday Oct. 31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Bears, Monday 11/8, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 10: vs. Lions, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Chargers, Sunday 11/21, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 12: @ Bengals, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Ravens, Sunday 12/5, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Vikings, Thursday 12/9, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 15: vs. Titans, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Chiefs, Sunday 12/26, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 17: vs. Browns, Monday 1/3, 8:15 p.m ET (ESPN)

Week 18: @ Ravens, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Browns, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Panthers, Thursday 9/23, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 4: @ Bills, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Patriots, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Colts, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Cardinals, 10/24, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Rams, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Dolphins, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Titans, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Jets, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Colts, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Jaguars, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Chargers, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ 49ers, Sunday 1/2, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Titans, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Rams, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Titans, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Dolphins, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Ravens, Monday 10/11, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6: vs. Texans, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ 49ers, Sunday 10/24, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 8: vs. Titans, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Jets, Thursday 11/4, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 10: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Bills, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 12: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: @ Texans, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Patriots, 12/18 or 12/19, TBD

Week 16: @ Cardinals, Saturday 12/25, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 17: vs Raiders, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Jaguars, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m ET (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars' full schedule

Week 1: @ Texans, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Broncos, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Bengals, Thursday 9/30, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 5: vs. Titans, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Dolphins in London, Sunday 10/17, 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: @ Seahawks, Sunday 10/31, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: vs. Bills, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Colts, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. 49ers, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Falcons, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Rams, Sunday 12/5, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Titans, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Texans, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Jets, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Patriots, Sunday, 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Colts, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tennessee Titans' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Seahawks, Sunday 9/19, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Colts, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Jets, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Jaguars, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Bills, Monday 10/18, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 7: vs Chiefs, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Colts, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Rams, Sunday 11/7, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 10: vs. Saints, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Texans, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Patriots, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Steelers, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. 49ers, Thursday 12/23, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 17: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Texans, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

AFC WEST

Denver Broncos' full schedule

Week 1: @ Giants, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Jaguars, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Jets, Sunday 9/26, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Ravens, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Steelers, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Raiders, Sunday 10/17, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Browns, Thursday 10/21, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 8: vs. Washington, Sunday 10/31, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Cowboys, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Eagles, Sunday 11/14, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: vs. Chargers, Sunday 11/28, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Chiefs, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Lions, Sunday 12/12, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Bengals, Sunday 12/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Raiders, Sunday 12/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Chargers, Sunday 1/2, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Browns, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: @ Ravens, Sunday 9/19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 3: vs. Chargers, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Eagles, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Bills, Sunday 10/10, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 6: @ Washington, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Titans, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Giants, Monday 11/1, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9: vs. Packers, Sunday 11/7, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Raiders, Sunday 11/14, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 11: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 11/21, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: vs. Broncos, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Raiders, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Chargers, Thursday 12/16, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 16: vs. Steelers, Sunday 12/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Bengals, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Broncos, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Ravens, Monday 9/13, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 2: @ Steelers, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 9/26, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Chargers, Monday 10/4, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5: vs. Bears, Sunday 10/10, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Broncos, Sunday 10/17, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: vs. Eagles, Sunday 10/24, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: @ Giants, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 11/14, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 11: vs. Bengals, Sunday 11/21, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Cowboys, Thursday 11/25, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Washington, Sunday 12/5, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Chiefs, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: @ Browns, Saturday 12/18 or Sunday 12/19

Week 16: vs. Broncos, Sunday 12/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: @ Colts, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Chargers, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers' full schedule

Week 1: @ Washington, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 9/19, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Chiefs, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: vs. Raiders, Monday 10/4, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 5: vs. Browns, Sunday 10/10, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Ravens, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Patriots, Sunday 10/31, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: @ Eagles, Sunday 11/7, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Vikings, Sunday 11/14, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Steelers, Sunday 11/21, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 12: @ Broncos, Sunday 11/28, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Bengals, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Giants, Sunday 12/12, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Chiefs, Thursday 12/16, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 16: @ Texans, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 17: vs. Broncos, Sunday 1/2, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Raiders, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC EAST

Dallas Cowboys' full schedule

Week 1: @ Buccaneers, Thursday 9/9, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: @ Chargers, Sunday 9/19, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: vs. Eagles, Monday 9/27, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4: vs. Panthers, Sunday, 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Giants, Sunday 10/10, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Patriots, Sunday 10/17, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Vikings, Sunday 10/31, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 9: vs. Broncos, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Falcons, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Chiefs, Sunday 11/21, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Raiders, Thursday 11/25, 4:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: @ Saints, Thursday 12/2, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 14: @ Washington, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Giants, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Washington, Sunday 12/26, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Eagles, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Giants' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Broncos, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Washington, Thursday 9/16, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 3: vs. Falcons, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Saints, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Cowboys, Sunday 10/10, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Rams, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Panthers, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Chiefs, Monday 11/1, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 9: vs. Raiders, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: @ Buccaneers, Monday 11/22, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 12: vs. Eagles, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: @ Dolphins, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Chargers, Sunday 12/12, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Eagles, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Bears, Sunday, 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: vs. Washington, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles' full schedule

Week 1: @ Falcons, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. 49ers, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Cowboys, Monday 9/27, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 4: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 10/23, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Panthers, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Buccaneers, Thursday 10/14, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 7: @ Raiders, Sunday 10/24, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Lions, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Chargers, Sunday 11/7, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Broncos, Sunday 11/14, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Saints, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Giants, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: @ Jets, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: vs. Washington, Sunday 12/19, TBD

Week 16: vs. Giants, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Washington, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Washington Football Team's full schedule

Week 1: vs. Chargers, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Giants, Thursday 9/16, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL)

Week 3: @ Bills, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Falcons, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Saints, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Chiefs, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: @ Packers, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Broncos, Sunday 10/31, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Panthers, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Seahawks, Monday 11/29, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13: @ Raiders, Sunday 12/5, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Eagles, Sunday 12/19, TBD

Week 16: @ Cowboys, Sunday 12/26, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 17: vs. Eagles, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Giants, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

NFC NORTH

Chicago Bears' full schedule

Week 1: @ Rams, Sunday 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Bengals, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Browns, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Lions, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Raiders, Sunday 10/10, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: vs. Packers, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 10/24, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. 49ers, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Steelers, Monday 11/8, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Ravens, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: @ Lions, Thursday 11/25, 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Packers, Sunday 12/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 15: vs. Vikings, Monday, 12/20, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 16: @ Seahawks, Sunday 12/26, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Giants, Sunday, 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Vikings, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Detroit Lions' full schedule

Week 1: vs. 49ers, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Packers, Monday, 9/20, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3: vs. Ravens, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: @ Bears, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Vikings, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Bengals, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Rams, Sunday 10/24, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Eagles, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Steelers, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Browns, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Bears, Thursday 11/25, 12:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Vikings, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Broncos, Sunday 12/12, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Falcons, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Seahawks, Sunday 1/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Packers, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Green Bay Packers' full schedule

Week 1: @ Saints, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Lions, Monday, 9/20, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 3: @ 49ers, Sunday 9/26, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 4: vs. Steelers, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: @ Bengals, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Bears, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Washington, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Cardinals, Thursday 10/28, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 9: @ Chiefs, Sunday 11/7, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 11/14, 4:25 p.m ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Vikings, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Rams, Sunday 11/28, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Bears, Sunday 12/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 15: @ Ravens, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Browns, Saturday 12/25, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 17: vs. Vikings, Sunday, 1/2, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 18: @ Lions, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings' full schedule

Week 1: @ Bengals, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Cardinals, Sunday 9/19, 4:05 p.m ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 9/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Browns, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: vs. Lions, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Panthers, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Cowboys, Sunday 10/31, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 9: @ Ravens, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Chargers, Sunday 11/14, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Packers, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ 49ers, Sunday 11/28, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: @ Lions, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: vs. Steelers, Thursday 12/9, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 15: @ Bears, Monday 12/20, 8:20 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 16: vs. Rams, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Packers, Sunday, 1/2, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 18: vs. Bears, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

NFC SOUTH

Atlanta Falcons' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Eagles, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 9/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Giants, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Washington, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Jets in London, Sunday 10/10, 9:30 a.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Dolphins, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: vs. Panthers, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: @ Saints, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Cowboys, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Patriots, Thursday 11/18, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 12: @ Jaguars, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 13: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: @ Panthers, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ 49ers, Sunday 12/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: vs. Lions, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Bills, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Saints, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Jets, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Saints, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Texans, Thursday 9/23, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 4: @ Cowboys, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Eagles, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: vs. Vikings, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: @ Giants, Sunday 10/24, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Falcons, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Patriots, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 10: @ Cardinals, Sunday 11/14, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Washington, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Dolphins, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Falcons, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Bills, 12/18 or 12/19, TBD

Week 16: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Saints, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

New Orleans Saints' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Packers, Sunday 9/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Panthers, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Patriots, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Giants, Sunday 10/3, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Washington, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: @ Seahawks, Monday 10/25, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 10/31, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Falcons, Sunday 11/7, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: @ Titans, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: @ Eagles, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Bills, Thursday 11/25, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 13: vs. Cowboys, Thursday 12/2, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 14: @ Jets, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Buccaneers, Sunday 12/19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 16: vs. Dolphins, Monday 12/27, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 17: vs. Panthers, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Falcons, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Cowboys, Thursday 9/9, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: vs. Falcons, Sunday 9/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Rams, Sunday 9/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Patriots, Sunday 10/3, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 5: vs. Dolphins, Sunday 10/10, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 6: @ Eagles, Thursday 10/14, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 7: vs. Bears, Sunday 10/24, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: @ Saints, Sunday 10/31, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Washington, Sunday 11/14, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: vs. Giants, Monday 11/22, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Colts, Sunday 11/28, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: @ Falcons, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Bills, Sunday 12/12, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Saints, Sunday 12/19, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 16: @ Panthers, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Jets, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Panthers, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

NFC WEST

Arizona Cardinals' full schedule

Week 1: @ Titans, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 2: vs. Vikings, Sunday 9/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: @ Jaguars, Sunday 9/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ Rams, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. 49ers, Sunday 10/10, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: @ Browns, Sunday 10/17, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Texans, Sunday 10/24, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 8: vs. Packers, Thursday 10/28, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 9: @ 49ers, Sunday 11/7, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Panthers, Sunday 11/14, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 11: @ Seahawks, Sunday 11/21, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: @ Bears, Sunday 12/5, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 14: vs. Rams, Monday 12/13, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15: @ Lions, Sunday 12/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Colts, Saturday 12/25, 8:15 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 17: @ Cowboys, Sunday 1/2, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams' full schedule

Week 1: vs. Bears, Sunday 9/12, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 2: @ Colts, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Buccaneers, Sunday 9/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Seahawks, Thursday, 10/7, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 6: @ Giants, Sunday 10/17, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 7: vs. Lions, Sunday 10/24, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 8: @ Texans, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Titans, Sunday 11/7, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 10: @ 49ers, Monday 11/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: @ Packers, Sunday 11/28, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 12/5, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 14: @ Cardinals, Monday 12/13, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 15: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 12/19, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: @ Vikings, Sunday 12/26, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: @ Ravens, Sunday 1/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: vs. 49ers, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers' full schedule

Week 1: @ Lions, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: @ Eagles, Sunday 9/19, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: vs. Packers, Sunday 9/26, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 4: vs. Seahawks, Sunday 10/3, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: @ Cardinals, Sunday 10/10, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Colts, Sunday 10/24, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 8: @ Bears, Sunday 10/31, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 9: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 11/7, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 10: vs. Rams, Monday 11/15, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 11: @ Jaguars, Sunday 11/21, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: vs. Vikings, Sunday 11/28, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Week 13: @ Seahawks, Sunday 12/5, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14: @ Bengals, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 15: vs. Falcons, Sunday 12/19, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 16: @ Titans, Thursday 12/23, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFLN)

Week 17: vs. Texans, Sunday 1/2, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: @ Rams, Sunday 1/9, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Seattle Seahawks' full schedule

Week 1: @ Colts, Sunday 9/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 2: vs. Titans, Sunday, 9/19, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 3: @ Vikings, Sunday, 9/26, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 4: @ 49ers, Sunday 10/3, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 5: vs. Rams, Thursday 10/7, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Week 6: @ Steelers, Sunday 10/17, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 7: vs. Saints, Monday 10/25, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 8: vs. Jaguars, Sunday 10/31, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: @ Packers, Sunday 11/14, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: vs. Cardinals, Sunday 11/21, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 12: @ Washington, Monday 11/29, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 13: vs. 49ers, Sunday 12/5, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Week 14: @ Texans, Sunday 12/12, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 15: @ Rams, Sunday 12/12 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 16: vs. Bears, Sunday 12/26, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 17: vs. Lions, Sunday 1/2, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 18: @ Cardinals, Sunday 1/9, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

