Why LeBron James and the Lakers shouldn't pursue Chris Paul
Amid numerous reports that the Phoenix Suns are looking to move on from Chris Paul, one popular assumption has been that the 12-time All-Star point guard could team up with his longtime friend, LeBron James.
The idea of joining James and the Lakers makes sense for a number of reasons at first glance. Incumbent point guard D'Angelo Russell is set for free agency, and there is uncertainty whether the team will want to pay enough to bring him back. Paul's family is based in Los Angeles, where he lived full-time for many years as a member of the LA Clippers. Paul is also the only member of the "Banana Boat" friend quartet — which includes Dwyane Wade and Carmelo Anthony — who has yet to play on the same NBA team as James.
Paul joining a superstar-heavy Lakers team would provide no shortage of irony nearly 12 years after the NBA controversially nixed a trade that would have brought Paul to the Lakers to team up with Kobe Bryant.
However, Colin Cowherd believes that if Paul were to join the Lakers, things could go sideways.
"Here's what [the Lakers] need: More accurate 3-point shooting, more dynamic youth, and somebody because of LeBron's age and [Anthony Davis'] brittleness that can give you 70 games a year and big minutes," Cowherd said. "It's been seven seasons since Chris Paul gave you over 70 games. … The last thing the Lakers need is another old star who gives you 53 games. It would be a mess in Los Angeles."
Cowherd also claimed that if the Lakers do acquire Paul, it only reaffirms the perception that James, who like Paul is 38 years old and made his first public hints at retirement after Los Angeles was swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, is still wielding a massive amount of power over team owner Jeanie Buss and general manager Rob Pelinka.
"Who's running this place?" Cowherd questioned. "Rob Pelinka as a GM cannot think this is a good idea. If this thing gains any steam at all, LeBron is running the Lakers."
As for where Paul should go if he is released by Phoenix, Cowherd had a suggestion — the Boston Celtics.
"I love Chris Paul in Boston because they have two young, dynamic athletic stars in their prime [Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown] that give you 70 games and big minutes," Cowherd said.
-
Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals prediction, picks, Game 4 odds, series odds, schedule
NBA Finals: Historic performances propel Nuggets to Game 3 win over Heat
Surrender cobras, tears and more: A look back at viral sad sports fans
-
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray use harmonious connection to overwhelm Heat
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, NBA Finals scores, dates
NBA Finals 2023 odds: Hot betting trend for Nuggets-Heat
-
2023 NBA Championship odds: Denver Nuggets huge favorite to win NBA title
2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
NBA coaches may soon be given 2nd replay challenge if 1st is successful
-
Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals prediction, picks, Game 4 odds, series odds, schedule
NBA Finals: Historic performances propel Nuggets to Game 3 win over Heat
Surrender cobras, tears and more: A look back at viral sad sports fans
-
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray use harmonious connection to overwhelm Heat
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, NBA Finals scores, dates
NBA Finals 2023 odds: Hot betting trend for Nuggets-Heat
-
2023 NBA Championship odds: Denver Nuggets huge favorite to win NBA title
2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
NBA coaches may soon be given 2nd replay challenge if 1st is successful