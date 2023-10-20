National Basketball Association
Warriors' Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion, retires after 19 years
Warriors' Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion, retires after 19 years

Updated Oct. 20, 2023 12:50 p.m. ET

Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, is retiring after a 19-year career.

"It's just the right time," the 39-year-old Iguodala told Andscape on Friday in a telephone interview. "Time started to get limited for me and I didn't want to put anything in the back seat. 

"I didn't want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot."

He said family has a lot of do with his decision.

"You want to play at a high level," Iguodala added. "But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, [I'm] looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years."

Iguodala, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft out of Arizona, played in 1,231 games. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one with the Denver Nuggets, six with Golden State, two with the Miami Heat and the last two back with the Warriors. He was part of NBA champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and the MVP of the NBA Finals in 2015.

Over his career, he averaged 11.3 points — including a high of 19.9 with the 76ers in 2007-08 — 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He made his only All-Star appearance in 2012 with the 76ers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors

