Ja Morant Next Teams Odds: Grizzlies No Longer Sole Favorite to Retain Star PG

Ja Morant's star could be shining in a new city ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The mercurial Grizzlies point guard is rumored to be on the trading block, potentially putting an end to his drama-filled tenure in Memphis.

Let's check out the odds for Morant's next team as of Jan. 13 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Next regular-season minute played after the trade deadline to be for which NBA team?

Bucks: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Grizzlies: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Kings: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Heat: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Nets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Wolves: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Raptors: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Mavericks: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

For weeks, these odds have existed with the Grizzlies sitting atop the oddsboard. However, they are now tied with the Bucks, with the Kings slightly behind.

On the season, Morant hasn't been bad. He's averaging 19 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and a steal for the Grizz.

However, digging a little deeper, there have been some struggles.

Morant is shooting just 40.1% from the field, the lowest percentage of his seven-year career. He's also shooting a career-low 20.8% from 3, an abysmal percentage for a guard attempting 4.3 3-pointers per game.

Arguably the biggest concern about Morant's season is his availability … or lack thereof. He's played in just 18 of Memphis' 39 games (17-22), a concerning trend in his young career.

Over the last several seasons, due to either suspension or injury, Morant has rarely been in the Grizzlies' lineup. He played just 50 games last season, nine in the 2023-24 season, 61 in the 2022-23 season, 57 in the 2021-22 season, 63 in the 2020-21 season and 67 in the 2019-20 season, his rookie year.

Yes, Morant has never played 68 games or more in a single season.

Morant is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract. That deal will expire at the conclusion of the 2027-28 season.

Precedent for a former franchise point guard being traded to a new organization has already been set this season, with the Hawks shipping Trae Young to the Wizards on Jan. 7. If Morant is to be next, the odds say he could make his way from the Western Conference to an Eastern Conference squad already equipped with a superstar, the Milwaukee Bucks.

On the year, Milwaukee is 17-22 and coming off of an attempt to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with a star PG, acquiring the services of Damian Lillard for the 2023-24 and 2024–25 seasons.

Milwaukee lost to the Pacers in the first round in each of the last two postseasons.

Also near the top of the board are the Kings, who are 10-30 on the season and likely looking to move on from veteran guards DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.