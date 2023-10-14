National Basketball Association
Victor Wembanyama scores 23 in Spurs' 120-104 victory over Heat
National Basketball Association

Victor Wembanyama scores 23 in Spurs' 120-104 victory over Heat

Updated Oct. 14, 2023 2:39 a.m. ET

Victor Wembanyama scored 23 points in 23 minutes to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 120-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, sank 10 of 15 shots — 1 of 5 from 3-point range — and both of his free throws in his second preseason game. The 7-foot-4 center from France had 20 points and one block in 19 minutes in a 122-121 loss to Oklahoma City in the Spurs' preseason opener on Monday.

Wembanyama added four rebounds, four assists and three blocks on Friday and also had four of San Antonio's 13 turnovers.

Devin Vassell hit 6 of 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points with three assists for the Spurs. Jeremy Sochan pitched in with 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamal Cain was 6 of 8 on 3-pointers and finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds to pace the Heat. Duncan Robinson had 14 points and five assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr., the 18th overall selection this year, did not play after scoring 13 in Miami's opener — a 113-109 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Stanford rallies from down 29-0 to stun Deion Sanders, Colorado 46-43 in OT

Stanford rallies from down 29-0 to stun Deion Sanders, Colorado 46-43 in OT

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoffs Image 2023 MLB Playoffs2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes