National Basketball Association Milwaukee Bucks 2025 NBA Draft picks and notable free agents Published Jun. 25, 2025 12:04 p.m. ET

The 2025 NBA Draft is here! Check out the complete list of NBA Draft picks for the Milwaukee Bucks:

How many picks do the Milwaukee Bucks have in the 2025 NBA Draft?

The Milwaukee Bucks have one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

2025 Milwaukee Bucks Draft Picks

Round 2, Pick 47 (acquired from DET, WAS)

Bucks Notable Free Agents

The Bucks have eight players that could enter free agency. Here are the most notable players and their status below:

Brook Lopez

He’s been in Milwaukee for seven seasons and just posted his second-highest scoring average with the team at 13 points per game, along with a strong 37.3% from 3-point range. Trade rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo could affect Lopez’s decision moving forward.

