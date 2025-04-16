National Basketball Association
Tyler Herro erupts for 38 points as Heat top Bulls in Play-In Tournament yet again
National Basketball Association

Tyler Herro erupts for 38 points as Heat top Bulls in Play-In Tournament yet again

Updated Apr. 16, 2025 10:30 p.m. ET

Tyler Herro scored 38 points, and the Miami Heat dominated the Chicago Bulls 109-90 on Wednesday night to advance in the Play-In Tournament.

Herro scored 23 points as Miami grabbed a 71-47 halftime lead, and the Heat knocked the Bulls out of the Play-In for the third year in a row. They play at Atlanta on Friday for a chance to meet top-seeded Cleveland in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Hawks lost to Orlando on Tuesday.

Herro made his first eight shots and was 13-of-19 in the game. The All-Star guard nailed three 3-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andrew Wiggins had 20 points and nine rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 15 points and 12 rebounds, and the Heat got payback for a three-game sweep in the regular season.

Josh Giddey had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago. Coby White scored 17, though he shot 5 of 20. Nikola Vucevic finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Bulls got within 13 early in the fourth quarter, only to get shut down the rest of the way and miss the playoffs for the third year in a row.

Herro set the tone, making all eight shots as the Heat broke the game open in the first half. He was hardly a one-man show, with Wiggins scoring 12 in the half and Adebayo adding 11 points and seven rebounds.

It was 39-28 after the Bulls’ Matas Buzelis stole a pass and pulled up for a buzzer-beating 3 to end the first quarter, waking up the Chicago crowd.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got a big ovation between quarters when he was shown seated courtside. He signed a football and threw it deep into the stands.

The Heat responded in a big way, going on a 16-5 run to start the second and outscoring the Bulls 32-19 in the second quarter.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision

Stay at Duke or go to the NBA? Where Cooper Flagg stands with his decision

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes