National Basketball Association
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert makes 'money sign' at referee, says betting is 'hurting' NBA
National Basketball Association

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert makes 'money sign' at referee, says betting is 'hurting' NBA

Published Mar. 9, 2024 12:21 a.m. ET

Rudy Gobert's money gesture toward an official will likely draw the NBA's wrath.

Minnesota's center said his reaction was worth every penny.

Gobert was called for a technical foul in the closing seconds of regulation Friday night in the Timberwolves' 113-104 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers when he rubbed his fingers together several times, implying referee Scott Foster might be on the take.

After being whistled for his sixth foul and being disqualified, Gobert stayed on the floor and made the gesture as Foster was going to the scorer's table. Foster didn't see Gobert, but official Natalie Sago did and issued the technical on Gobert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the game, Gobert, who has a reputation for being outspoken, didn't deny what he did and went further in saying gambling could be having a major impact on the outcome of games.

"I'll bite the bullet again," Gobert said. "I'll be the bad guy. I'll take the fine, but I think it's hurting our game. I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger, but it shouldn't feel that way."

Gobert's actions and remarks will almost certainly be reviewed by the league. He faces a possible fine and suspension.

His technical allowed the Cavaliers to tie the game.

Minnesota assistant Micah Nori, who filled in when Timberwolves coach Chris Finch fell ill just before tipoff, was critical of Gobert's behavior.

"A technical foul with 27 seconds in the game, to be honest, is unacceptable," Nori said. "That's who Rudy is, but you've got to be smart. He made a visual that was automatic. He was obviously frustrated — both teams were — but we have to be smarter."

Gobert, who finished with 17 rebounds in 37 minutes, agreed he has to keep his composure.

"My reaction, which I think was the truth, but it wasn't the time to react that way," the 7-foot-1 center said. "It cost my team the game. It was an immature reaction."

As far as Gobert was concerned, the officiating crew was bad the entire game.

"It's not just one call," he said. "Everyone makes mistakes, but when it's over and over and over again, of course it's frustrating."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes