Stephen Curry nails 16 3-pointers, scores 50 points in All-Star Game

With the All-Star Game being held in Cleveland this year, it's safe to say that there wasn't any love lost between the hometown fans and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Curry, who helped the Warriors defeat the Cavaliers three times in the NBA Finals (2015, 2017, 2018), was met with a smattering of boos from the crowd when he was introduced during the pregame ceremony.

And much like he has in years past, Curry turned that hate into fuel for the type of shooting exhibition that only he can produce.

Curry nailed 16 3-pointers — an All-Star Game record — and scored 50 points, leading Team LeBron to a 163-160 victory over Team Durant and winning All-Star MVP honors for the first time.

Curry's night started off relatively modestly. After making two 3-pointers in the first quarter, he erupted for six in the second, quickly turning the jeers into cheers.

At halftime, Curry was recognized for his legendary shooting and Hall of Fame-caliber career when he was honored as part of the NBA's 75 greatest players ceremony.

A two-time MVP and three-time champion, it was a no-brainer that Curry was featured among the greatest players to have ever played in the game.

And even a lengthy intermission couldn't slow him down.

In fact, it might have given him a chance to catch his breath and regroup for an encore in the second half.

Curry erupted for seven 3-pointers in the third quarter alone, giving him the record for made 3-pointers in the All-Star Game.

By the end of the night, he had made 16 of 27 attempts from beyond the arc en route to a 50-point night — two shy of the All-Star Game scoring record held by Anthony Davis — to secure the game's MVP award.

The NBA's all-time leader in made 3-pointers for a reason, Curry reminded the world once again just how good he is. And his performance was one that fans won't soon forget. Here is a sampling of reactions to Curry's epic performance.

