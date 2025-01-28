Sixers rule out Paul George for Lakers matchup amid Jimmy Butler swap rumors
Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he's missed this season.
George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday's game against Sacramento, but he was not expected to miss extended time.
George's name unexpectedly entered the rumor mill on Tuesday, when Yahoo Sports reported that the Sixers could be a landing spot for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Philadelphia tried to trade for Butler before signing George to a four-year, $212 million deal last summer.
In theory, a straight George-for-Butler swap works. George is under contract for $49.2 million this season, while Butler is on the books for $48.7 million.
Joel Embiid also sat out again against the Lakers and was expected to miss the game against the Kings. He did warm up against the Lakers in full uniform a day after he was spotted at practice performing handstands.
The 34-year-old George had already missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management. He's averaged 17.1 points and had just scored 30 points in a win Friday over Cleveland in the first season of a four-year, $212 million free-agent deal.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely for walking out of practice
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2025 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, rosters, starters, reserves
-
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
What are the 10 best individual rivalries in sports history?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2024-25 NBA championship odds: Celtics lone favorites to win title
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Star guard favored to remain in Miami
With NBA trade deadline looming, Anthony Davis — not LeBron James — is putting pressure on Lakers
-
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely for walking out of practice
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2025 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, rosters, starters, reserves
-
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
What are the 10 best individual rivalries in sports history?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2024-25 NBA championship odds: Celtics lone favorites to win title
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Star guard favored to remain in Miami