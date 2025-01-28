National Basketball Association
Sixers rule out Paul George for Lakers matchup amid Jimmy Butler swap rumors
Sixers rule out Paul George for Lakers matchup amid Jimmy Butler swap rumors

Updated Jan. 28, 2025 7:11 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he's missed this season.

George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday's game against Sacramento, but he was not expected to miss extended time.

George's name unexpectedly entered the rumor mill on Tuesday, when Yahoo Sports reported that the Sixers could be a landing spot for disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. Philadelphia tried to trade for Butler before signing George to a four-year, $212 million deal last summer.

In theory, a straight George-for-Butler swap works. George is under contract for $49.2 million this season, while Butler is on the books for $48.7 million.

Joel Embiid also sat out again against the Lakers and was expected to miss the game against the Kings. He did warm up against the Lakers in full uniform a day after he was spotted at practice performing handstands.

The 34-year-old George had already missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management. He's averaged 17.1 points and had just scored 30 points in a win Friday over Cleveland in the first season of a four-year, $212 million free-agent deal.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Next Story Image: With NBA trade deadline looming, Anthony Davis — not LeBron James — is putting pressure on Lakers

With NBA trade deadline looming, Anthony Davis — not LeBron James — is putting pressure on Lakers

