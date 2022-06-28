Russell Westbrook opts in with Lakers for $47.1 million

National Basketball Association
Russell Westbrook will be returning to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 33-year-old had decided to opt in to the final year of his contract with the team — for a cool $47.1 million.

Westbrook had been a subject of intense speculation throughout L.A.'s offseason, after a disappointing first season with his hometown squad. His name was enmeshed in a number of trade rumors, including reports that L.A. had discussed dealing him to Charlotte, or Indiana.

Most recently, his name was linked to Brooklyn, after their own point guard Kyrie Irving listed the Lakers as one of his preferred teams to play for if he were to opt out of his own contract. According to several reports, L.A. floated the possibility of a Westbrook-Irving swap with Brooklyn, but the Nets were uninterested in taking on Westbrook's salary.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double in the 2020-21 campaign, but saw a substantial slide in his statistical production last season, dipping to 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG and 7.1 APG. He and former coach Frank Vogel had a number of known disagreements, but the team's new coach, Darvin Ham, sang his praises in his introductory press conference. 

"Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen and still has a ton left in that tank," Ham said when asked about his starting PG. "I don’t know why people tend to try to write him off."

Ham stressed though, that Westbrook would need to commit to the defensive side of the ball if L.A. was to be successful with him, an area where the eight-time All-Star has significantly struggled.

L.A. is expected to continue shopping Westbrook's now-expiring contract, but with the team publicly unwillingly to depart with additional picks and assets in a deal, his market remains incredibly thin.

Westbrook's agent Thad Foucher plans to file the paperwork Tuesday, according to sources. He had until Wednesday to do so.

