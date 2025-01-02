National Basketball Association
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey broke his leg in collision vs. Magic
National Basketball Association

Pistons guard Jaden Ivey broke his leg in collision vs. Magic

Published Jan. 2, 2025 2:14 p.m. ET

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey broke his left leg in a collision during a win over the Orlando Magic, according to an ESPN report.

Ivey shared a social media post with the news and added a message for his followers.

"I promise to come back even better," Ivey wrote in a post. "The recovery starts now #DetroitBasketball."

The Pistons had not provided an update on Ivey's condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detroit drafted Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick in 2022 and the former Purdue star was having a breakout year. Ivey averaged 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds — both career highs — along with four assists in 30 games this season.

He was injured when Orlando's Cole Anthony slipped and fell as he and Ivey went for the ball. Anthony's momentum carried him into Ivey's planted leg, knocking Ivey to the floor. The 22-year-old Ivey was in obvious distress as he grabbed for his shin, and the team's medical staff quickly attended to him.

Members of the training staff held up towels to block the crowd's view of the injury and players from both teams formed a circle around him. After a lengthy delay, he was loaded onto a stretcher and wheeled out of the arena with a towel covering the injury.

"It is tough for all of us," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Detroit's 105-96 victory. "There's no better person or teammate than J.I. and no one cares more about this than he does."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James, commits to Arizona

Bryce James, younger son of LeBron James, commits to Arizona

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252024 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2024 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes