Phoenix Suns expected to hire Frank Vogel as next head coach
Phoenix Suns expected to hire Frank Vogel as next head coach

Updated Jun. 2, 2023 1:31 p.m. ET

The Phoenix Suns are expected to hire Frank Vogel as their next head coach, according to multiple reports.

The move comes after the team parted ways with former coach Monty Williams a few weeks ago following a six-game Western Conference semifinals ouster by the Denver Nuggets.

Vogel emerged out of a finalist group that included former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers and Suns assistant Kevin Young, per ESPN.

Vogel won the 2020 championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA bubble. The 49-year-old has been involved in coaching for over 20 years, including serving as head coach for the Indiana Pacers, the Orlando Magic and the Lakers, with a combined 431-389 (.526) record.

Vogel will take control of a team that went 45-37 in 2022-23 with stars Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on the roster.

