2025-26 NBA Playoff Odds: Best Bet for Wolves-Nuggets; Who Will Win East?

Basketball Jones — I got a Basketball Jones.

Sure, there are two more NBA postseason play-in games on Friday night, but sportsbooks have prices posted for six of the eight first-round series, along with conference markets, a title market and tons of exotics.

There’s plenty of candy in the candy store.

I’ve made my case for months on "Bear Bets" about the Boston Celtics being a head above everyone else in the East — more on that in a second. In the meantime, there are a couple other bets worth making before the first round tips off.

Here’s what I like.

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Timberwolves advance over Nuggets

I believe in Anthony Edwards.

He’s become a terrific late-game closer for Minnesota, and it’s scary to think he’s only 24 years old and still growing his game. Edwards has certainly been more aggressive this season and that’s what it’ll take to beat a very good Nuggets team, led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

I got flamed on social media for hinting at a chance that Edwards could have the best series, but it is possible, despite what the masses say. Minnesota is a feisty bunch with a deep bench and the Timberwolves could go toe to toe with Denver.

Getting almost 3/1 is a solid look.

PICK: Timberwolves (+280) to win series against Nuggets

Kevin Durant most 3s in Rockets-Lakers

This is a fun market at DraftKings.

There’s so much uncertainty with Luka Dončić out for Los Angeles and I think it’s a tough market to price. You could argue Dončić could’ve been -250 or higher, given he averaged over 10 attempts from downtown this season.

Rockets youngster Reed Sheppard is favored at even money (+100) and I’m not betting that with your money. After Sheppard, it’s Luke Kennard at +450, though there’s no guarantee he’ll have the minutes or volume to do it.

Then you’ve got Kevin Durant, who should play 40 minutes a night and has a sweet and effortless release, along with years of playoff experience. I trust Durant more than anybody else and with him playing a lot more off the ball, he could shoot six or seven 3s per game.

PICK: Kevin Durant (+500) most threes made in Rockets-Lakers series

Celtics win Eastern Conference

Here we go again.

Whether it was a gap year or not, the Celtics proved they’re still a force to be reckoned with in a very top-heavy East. No team in the conference has a 1-2 combo like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and Boston’s spacing and shot making is unquestionably efficient.

Some wise guys like Cleveland and others like New York, but I’m buying more stock in the favorite at +155. If Detroit stubs its toe before the Eastern Conference Finals, Boston will have home court against everyone else.

By the way, a Celtics East ticket wheeled with Scottie Scheffler to win the U.S. Open pays over 11/1. I’m not saying, I’m just saying.

PICK: Celtics (+155) to win East