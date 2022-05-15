National Basketball Association NBA odds: Conference finals lines, picks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA is down to its version of the Final Four. Who ya got?

Let's dive into the odds for the conference finals — the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference and the Golden State Warriors-Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference.

FOX Bet trading operations specialist Martin Pascual said the surprising Mavericks will be riding an emotional high after ousting the top-seeded Phoenix Suns, but physical fatigue may be an issue.

"After that grueling seven-game series against the Suns, I am not sure how much left Dallas has in the tank," Pascual said. "I also like Golden State’s experience over them, which I think will make a big difference in this series."

The Celtics, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference via tiebreaker, will face the top-seeded Heat. Miami has the benefit of more rest after eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers in six games, winning each game by nine or more points.

"It feels like the Heat are a more complete team than the Celtics," Pascual said. "As we’ve seen in the regular season, despite their star players missing so many games (Jimmy Butler played 57 regular-season games, Tyler Herro 66 and Bam Adebayo 56), they still got the one seed in the East. Additionally, if they reach a Game 7, it will be played on their home court."

PICK: Heat to win series in six games (+750 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $85)

UPCOMING GAMES

Celtics @ Heat (8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN)

Point spread: Heat -2.5 (Heat favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Celtics cover)

Moneyline: Heat -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Celtics +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 205.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER ODDS

Celtics -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99); Heat +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50)

Mavericks @ Warriors (9 p.m. ET Wednesday, TNT)

Point spread: Warriors -5.5 (Warriors favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Mavericks cover)

Moneyline: Warriors -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Mavericks +165 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 214.5 points scored by both teams combined

