National Basketball Association Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic making strong pushes for NBA MVP just in share facebook twitter reddit link

There is no slam dunk MVP winner in the NBA this season.

With candidates such as Joel Embiid and Ja Morant dominating on a nightly basis, there are plenty of stars to keep an eye on in the race for the league's most prestigious honor. But two names that have come on strong as of late are reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets and rising superstar Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks.

Jokić was dominant last season en route to winning the award, and has been special once again this season, averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. He has carried the Nuggets to sixth in the Western Conference standings despite the absences of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

And while Jokić isn't Chris Broussard's favorite for the award, he does have him currently ahead of Dončić.

Dončić has taken his game to tremendous heights over the last month, averaging 34.7 points in February, and 33.7 points so far in three games in March. Over those 14 games, the Mavericks are 11-3 and have climbed to fifth in the Western Conference standings, just one game behind the Utah Jazz for fourth.

Nick Wright believes Dončić deserves more respect in the discussion for the MVP award, especially if his competition is Jokić.

"The media decided Luka was ineligible for MVP with his slow start," Wright proclaimed on "First Things First."

"Can someone make the case as to why v is having a better season? Luka scores more. He's a better passer. Who do you trust more in the playoffs? It's Luka."

Nikola Jokić and Luka Dončić vie for top spots in MVP race I FIRST THINGS FIRST There are a number of names being mentioned as top contenders for the league MVP of the NBA this season, and two among them are Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide which of these players deserve the title of MVP more.

Dončić did get off to a slow start, averaging just 22.5 PPG in October and shooting just 42.7% from the field and 23.8% from 3-point range. But now, he has his team in position to secure home court in the first round of the postseason.

Currently, Jokić has the better odds to win the award according to FOXBet, where he sits at +175. Dončić is a long shot at +3300.

Regardless, both players have firmly established themselves amongst the very best in the NBA, and they could settle this debate once and for all if they were to matchup in the playoffs.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.