National Basketball Association
Nets' Ben Simmons to miss rest of season due to continuing back problems
National Basketball Association

Nets' Ben Simmons to miss rest of season due to continuing back problems

Updated Mar. 7, 2024 10:18 a.m. ET

Ben Simmons will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season, the third straight year the former All-Star's campaign has ended early because of back problems.

The Brooklyn Nets said Thursday that Simmons will use the time he is out to consult with specialists and seek treatment options for the pinched nerve in his lower back that has sidelined him twice this season.

Simmons has been limited to 15 games this season. He missed 38 straight at one point and has sat out the last five.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft ends this season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He has not finished a season since the Nets acquired him from Philadelphia at the trade deadline in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health," the Nets said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Philadelphia 76ers
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Ralph Sampson on Zach Edey nearing rare feat: 'It's only three of us in the fraternity'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent RankingsCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaEuro 2024 Image Euro 2024Big Ten Women's Tournament Image Big Ten Women's TournamentBig Ten Men's Tournament Image Big Ten Men's Tournament
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes