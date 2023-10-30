National Basketball Association
NBA releases bold new home courts for inaugural in-season tournament
National Basketball Association

NBA releases bold new home courts for inaugural in-season tournament

Published Oct. 30, 2023 4:44 p.m. ET

The NBA's in-season tournament will feature new court designs.

All 30 teams, when playing home games in the tournament that starts Friday and runs through Dec. 9, will have a primarily solid-color court on the floor of their arena. The courts will be fully painted, with no visible wood grain.

The league first released the designs to ESPN, one of its broadcast partners, on Monday before releasing the list publicly. The league did not say what the cost of the project was.

The courts all largely follow the same design scheme, with the NBA Cup — the tournament's trophy — displayed both at midcourt and in the lanes, a 16-foot-wide runway in a contrasting color down the center of the floor and team names on the baseline.

ADVERTISEMENT

[NBA In-Season Tournament: Everything you should know]

It will mark the first time that Boston, Chicago, the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland and New Orleans play on an alternate home court, the league said.

Tinkering with court designs is not a new concept. Most notably, FIBA — the sport's international governing body — approved glass floors for play in top competitions last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NFL odds: Kirk Cousins' injury shifts Vikings-Falcons spread, MIN's playoff odds

2023 NFL odds: Kirk Cousins' injury shifts Vikings-Falcons spread, MIN's playoff odds

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes