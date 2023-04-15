National Basketball Association
NBA playoffs dispatches: Harden helps Sixers pull away late
Updated Apr. 15, 2023 4:17 p.m. ET

FOX Sports writers are providing takeaways off games throughout the NBA playoffs. Here are their thoughts from the opening day of the first round.

Sixers 121, Nets 101: Nets catch fire from 3

James Harden hit seven 3-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the Philadelphia 76ers pushed back Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets in a 121-101 Game 1 victory on Saturday.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and the 76ers hit a postseason team-record 21 3s in the opener of this Eastern Conference playoff series. The Sixers are trying to win their first NBA championship since 1983 and advance past the second round for the first time since 2001.

Bridges scored 30 points and helped the Nets at least hang around in the first half.

But Brooklyn's starless roster was no match for Embiid, Harden and a playoff-tested roster expected to make a deep run in the postseason. The Sixers had a sellout crowd of 20,913 in a frenzy from the opening tip, then blew the game open in the fourth.

The No. 3-seeded 76ers host Game 2 on Monday.

— The Associated Press

