National Basketball Association NBA playoff injuries: Butler questionable, Herro out 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA playoffs are more than halfway done, but not every team is at full strength as the NBA Finals creep nearer.

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the league's biggest stars, but there's still time to regroup ahead of the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday, June 2.

Here's where all the injuries stand for the teams still in the hunt after Monday's games.

MIAMI HEAT

Jimmy Butler, Day-to-day (knee)

Butler is listed as questionable for Game 4 after leaving Saturday's Game 3 with knee inflammation. Butler played 19 minutes in the first half but did not come out of the locker room after halftime.

He previously missed Miami's first-round closeout win over the Atlanta Hawks with right knee issues. Butler appeared in just 57 games this year due to various ankle, tailbone, toe and shoulder injuries.

Kyle Lowry, Day-to-day (hamstring)

Miami's starting point guard will intend to play in Game 4. Lowry has been dealing with a hamstring for most of the postseason, having previously sat out four games earlier in the playoffs against the Hawks.

Tyler Herro, Out (groin)

Heat guard Herro has been ruled out Game 4 due to a strained left groin. He missed the final eight minutes of the Heat’s Game 3 win after sustaining the injury.

P.J. Tucker, Day-to-day (knee)

Max Strus, Day-to-day (hamstring)

Gabe Vincent, Day-to-day (hamstring)

The trio of Tucker, Strus and Vincent will all warm up with the intent to play in Game 4.

BOSTON CELTICS

Robert Williams, Day-to-day (knee)

The Celtics were without Williams in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat, but it appears he will take the floor for Game 4.

Boston's star defensive center has been dealing with knee problems for the past few months. He underwent surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and did not return until Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against Brooklyn. His return lasted just five games, as he suffered a bone bruise in the same knee during Game 3 of Boston's second-round series against Milwaukee. Williams missed the final four games against the Bucks before being cleared to suit up for the first two games of this series in Miami.

Jayson Tatum, Day-to-day (right cervical nerve impingement)

Marcus Smart, Day-to-day (right ankle sprain)

Smart and Tatum both briefly exited Game 3 with injuries before returning to the game. Smart suffered a right ankle sprain, and Tatum suffered a shoulder injury, but both are probable to play in Game 4.

Sam Hauser, Out (shoulder)

Celtics forward Hauser is slated to miss a ninth straight game due to a persistent shoulder issue.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Otto Porter Jr., Day-to-day (foot)

Porter left Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks early with a left foot injury and did not return. X-rays came back negative, according to head coach Steve Kerr. It's unlikely that he suits up for Game 4.

Gary Payton II, Out (elbow)

Warriors guard Payton left Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals early after Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on him left him with an injured elbow that has caused him to miss the Warriors' past five games.

"Gary Payton II … is making good progress in his recovery process. He has started to do various light individual on-court activities and will be re-evaluated again in one week," the team announced.

Payton's next evaluation will come on Friday, which would be after a potential Game 5 of the West finals.

Andre Iguodala, Out (neck)

Warriors forward Iguodala has missed the Warriors' last eight games due to a disc injury in his neck.

"Andre Iguodala … continues to show progress during his recovery process. His daily rehabilitation consists of both physical therapy/training in the weight room and light individual on-court activities. The next update on his status will be provided when he is cleared to re-join team practice activities," the Warriors wrote.

Check back for more updates.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.