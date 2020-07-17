National Basketball Association
NBA Players Arrive in Orlando
National Basketball Association

NBA Players Arrive in Orlando

July 8

Players from the 22 NBA teams set to finish the 2019-20 regular season began to converge on the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, in advance of the July 30 restart date.

Since the NBA bubble was finalized, much of the discussion has revolved around how it will shape up from the inside.

In addition to the details that have already been revealed, this week, we got a sneak peek at the court structure inside the bubble via the league itself.

We also received a firsthand account of bubble life from ESPN reporter Malika Andrews, who joined Robin Roberts on Good Morning America Wednesday after spending the past week in the bubble.

"Players started arriving yesterday and will continue to trickle in today and tomorrow ... and for the first 48 hours that players are actually in this bubble, they're going to be subject to quarantine with food being brought to their door. But once that 48 hours is up and they've registered two negative tests, they're going to be able to roam around campus and of course, play basketball. They're also going to be able to golf, they're going to be able to swim, there are player lounges that are set up for them."

With the players beginning to arrive this week, Andrews isn't the only one dishing on what it's like inside the bubble.

On Tuesday, guys already began share their bubble experiences on social media, beginning with Denver Nuggets guard Troy Daniels, who set the internet ablaze when he shared a photo of his dinner on his Instagram story.

Apparently, included in the meal was supposed to be chicken, fish or pasta, which fans struggled to find on Daniels' plate.

Regardless of the protein options that were available, one former NBA star is not convinced that the league's brightest superstar will have anything to do with such a spread.

Brooklyn Nets guard Chris Chiozza shared a photo of his dinner on his Instagram story as well, and it looked to have the aforementioned chicken and pasta options.

But fear not for your favorite players. The pre-wrapped nature of their meals will only last for the first two days, while players quarantine as a safety precaution upon entering the bubble.

We also learned a few weeks back that teams would be assigned to separate hotels at the resort based on their current playoff seeding.

With that, Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier gave fans a glimpse of the accommodations at the Grand Floridian.

We hope to see more visions from inside the bubble as the players continue to arrive this week.

In fact, we're counting on it.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

NBA Bubble Update: Dame Takes The Mic

NBA Bubble Update: Dame Takes The Mic
As the NBA's restart inches closer, it appears players are becoming more comfortable with life in the bubble.
18 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Man of Mystery

Man of Mystery
Healthy or not, Kawhi Leonard is likely to be the postseason's biggest difference maker, Martin Rogers explains.
20 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing
The legendary civil rights icon and 17-term Congressman died on Friday at the age of 80.
1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers

Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe

Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe
"Skiiiiip!" With LeBron and AD in ear shot, the Lakers center channeled his inner Shannon. And the Hall of Famer approves.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages
"Equality." "Anti-Racist." "Vote." NBA players are sharing the statements they will make when the NBA returns.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks