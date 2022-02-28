National Basketball Association NBA odds: 3 title longshot futures to bet on now 48 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA has kicked into gear now that we are headed into the final full month of the season.

As teams get fully healthy and jockey for playoff position, savvy bettors are always on the lookout for teams with value, particularly those with long odds at the sportsbooks. (All odds as of 2/28/22 courtesy of FOX Bet).

It's clear that oddsmakers consider the Phoneix Suns (+425), Golden State Warriors (+450) and Brooklyn Nets (+500) the crème de la crème of the NBA this season. These teams are quickly followed by the defending champs, Milwaukee Bucks (+650) and the newly formed dynamic duo of the Philadelphia 76ers (+650).

One of these aforementioned teams are most likely to win the championship this season, but there are a few longshots out there jelling at the right time with the sort of lines that make a futures wager enticing. In this piece, we will highlight three of those teams.

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 to win the title (bet $10 to win $410 total)

On January 1st, 2022 the Mavericks were under .500, had a stagnant offense and appeared listless. Currently, they are fifth in the Western Conference at 36-25 after completing an epic fourth-quarter comeback against Golden State in their second game since the All-Star break.

Dallas is En Fuego. How did this come to be?

The Mavericks began rounding into form before the trade deadline, going 12-4 in the month of January. Luka Doncic always performs at an All-NBA level, but players such as Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock took tremendous steps, providing leadership and a calming hand on both ends of the floor.

Furthermore, by jettisoning the under-performing, and often injured, Kristaps Porzingis, Dallas received a three-point shooting big man in Davis Bertans and a guard that can create both for himself and others, in Spencer Dinwiddie.

These player improvements — along with Coach Jason Kidd's suffocating defensive schemes — help make Dallas a tough opponent come playoff time. As we have seen the past couple of seasons, Luka is capable of going on dominating tears in a series where he is seemingly unstoppable. With a solid cast around him that finally appears to be on the same page, this is a serious bet to consider.

Denver Nuggets: + 3000 to win the title (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Similarly, the Denver Nuggets are a hot team on the rise but for different reasons. Rather than underperforming, the Nuggets have been injury-laden. But, Denver has hung in the top six of the Western Conference standings all season, mostly behind the stellar play of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

The 2014 second-round pick from Serbia has single-handedly carried the team with averages of 25.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8 assists a game, while shooting 56.7% from the field.

While Jokic's play has been historic, the Nuggets are on this list because Sam Amick of "The Athletic" reports that both Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray may be back in time for the playoffs.

If Porter Jr. and Murray are healthy, they will lighten Nikola's load considerably and make the Nuggets a very dangerous team come playoff time. Yes, they were swept by the Suns last year in the Western Conference Semifinals (with Murray injured), but a fully healthy Nuggets team can cause problems for anyone in the NBA over a seven-game series.

If you have hope in Jokic & Co., the time to lock in good value is now because these odds are certain to shorten over the next few weeks.

Chicago Bulls: + 3000 to win the title (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Last on our list of long shots are the surprising Chicago Bulls who sit in second place in the Eastern Conference. Led by MVP candidate DeMar DeRozan and All-Star Zach LaVine, the Bulls are a versatile team that can play full-court or half-court, inside or out, and do it all with balance and smarts.

Chicago has won six of its last seven games with DeRozan playing perhaps the best basketball of his career scoring 30+ points in his last 10 games. However, they have a tough week ahead as they face the Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Bucks, and 76ers in their next four games.

Regardless, with Lonzo Ball, Alex Caurso and Patrick Williams set to return in March, this team can be scary come playoff time in the wide-open East.

