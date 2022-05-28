National Basketball Association
NBA injuries: Smart, Williams, Herro questionable for Game 7 NBA injuries: Smart, Williams, Herro questionable for Game 7
National Basketball Association

NBA injuries: Smart, Williams, Herro questionable for Game 7

43 mins ago

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the NBA's biggest stars, but there's still time for teams to regroup and get back to full strength ahead of the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday.

Here's where all the injuries stand for the teams still in the hunt as of Saturday.

MIAMI HEAT

Tyler Herro, Day-to-day (groin)

Herro hasn't played since Game 3 of the East finals due to an ongoing strained left groin and is questionable for Monday's Game 7 elimination game.

"He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready," head coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday.

Gabe Vincent, Day-to-day (hamstring)

Vincent was questionable for Friday's Game 6 but was able to suit up despite a lingering hamstring injury. 

He saw just 17 minutes in Game 6, however, and wasn't impactful — posting just two points, two assists and one steal. He is questionable for Game 7.

BOSTON CELTICS

Robert Williams, Day-to-day (knee)

Williams continues to deal with knee soreness but has only missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals thus far. Since then, he has averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 24 minutes. 

He is questionable for Game 7. 

Boston's star defensive center has been dealing with knee problems for the past few months. He underwent surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and did not return until Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against Brooklyn. His return lasted just five games, as he suffered a bone bruise in the same knee during Game 3 of Boston's second-round series against Milwaukee. Williams missed the final four games against the Bucks before being cleared to suit up for the first two games of this series in Miami.

Marcus Smart, Day-to-day (ankle)

Heat guard Smart missed Game 4 after spraining his right ankle in Game 3. He returned to action in Game 5 in a limited fashion before playing 40 minutes in Game 6, where he posted 14 points and four rebounds.

He is questionable for Game 7.

Sam Hauser, Out (shoulder)

Celtics forward Hauser had missed the past three games of this series with a shoulder issue and remains out.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Gary Payton II, Out (elbow)

Warriors guard Payton left Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals early after Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on him left him with an injured elbow that has caused him to miss the past several games. 

He remains out for now but is expected to return for the NBA Finals and could be ready as early as Game 1.

Otto Porter Jr., Day-to-day (foot)

Warriors forward Porter left Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks early with a left foot injury and did not return. X-rays came back negative, according to coach Steve Kerr. He missed the final two games of the series, including Golden State's closeout win over Dallas in Thursday's Game 5.

His status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is unclear.

Andre Iguodala, Out (neck)

Warriors forward Iguodala has missed several games due to a disc injury in his neck and remains out.

"Iguodala … continues to show progress during his recovery process. His daily rehabilitation consists of both physical therapy/training in the weight room and light individual on-court activities. The next update on his status will be provided when he is cleared to re-join team practice activities," the team previously wrote.

Check back for more updates.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: Conference finals lines, picks
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Conference finals lines, picks

6 hours ago
Jimmy Butler scores 47 as Heat beat Celtics to force Game 7
National Basketball Association

Jimmy Butler scores 47 as Heat beat Celtics to force Game 7

19 hours ago
How should Lakers build their roster? Worthy offers opinion
Los Angeles Lakers

How should Lakers build their roster? Worthy offers opinion

22 hours ago
Is Steph Curry a top-10 all-time player?
Stephen Curry

Is Steph Curry a top-10 all-time player?

1 day ago
Luka Dončić's greatness hampered by lack of help
National Basketball Association

Luka Dončić's greatness hampered by lack of help

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes