NBA injuries: Smart, Williams, Herro questionable for Game 7

The postseason injury bug has impacted some of the NBA's biggest stars, but there's still time for teams to regroup and get back to full strength ahead of the NBA Finals, which begin Thursday.

Here's where all the injuries stand for the teams still in the hunt as of Saturday.

MIAMI HEAT

Tyler Herro, Day-to-day (groin)

Herro hasn't played since Game 3 of the East finals due to an ongoing strained left groin and is questionable for Monday's Game 7 elimination game.

"He’s definitely made progress, but he’s not quite ready," head coach Erik Spoelstra said Friday.

Gabe Vincent, Day-to-day (hamstring)

Vincent was questionable for Friday's Game 6 but was able to suit up despite a lingering hamstring injury.

He saw just 17 minutes in Game 6, however, and wasn't impactful — posting just two points, two assists and one steal. He is questionable for Game 7.

BOSTON CELTICS

Robert Williams, Day-to-day (knee)

Williams continues to deal with knee soreness but has only missed Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals thus far. Since then, he has averaged 10 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 24 minutes.

He is questionable for Game 7.

Boston's star defensive center has been dealing with knee problems for the past few months. He underwent surgery in March to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and did not return until Game 3 of the Celtics' first-round playoff series against Brooklyn. His return lasted just five games, as he suffered a bone bruise in the same knee during Game 3 of Boston's second-round series against Milwaukee. Williams missed the final four games against the Bucks before being cleared to suit up for the first two games of this series in Miami.

Marcus Smart, Day-to-day (ankle)

Heat guard Smart missed Game 4 after spraining his right ankle in Game 3. He returned to action in Game 5 in a limited fashion before playing 40 minutes in Game 6, where he posted 14 points and four rebounds.

He is questionable for Game 7.

Sam Hauser, Out (shoulder)

Celtics forward Hauser had missed the past three games of this series with a shoulder issue and remains out.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Gary Payton II, Out (elbow)

Warriors guard Payton left Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals early after Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on him left him with an injured elbow that has caused him to miss the past several games.

He remains out for now but is expected to return for the NBA Finals and could be ready as early as Game 1.

Otto Porter Jr., Day-to-day (foot)

Warriors forward Porter left Game 3 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks early with a left foot injury and did not return. X-rays came back negative, according to coach Steve Kerr. He missed the final two games of the series, including Golden State's closeout win over Dallas in Thursday's Game 5.

His status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is unclear.

Andre Iguodala, Out (neck)

Warriors forward Iguodala has missed several games due to a disc injury in his neck and remains out.

"Iguodala … continues to show progress during his recovery process. His daily rehabilitation consists of both physical therapy/training in the weight room and light individual on-court activities. The next update on his status will be provided when he is cleared to re-join team practice activities," the team previously wrote.

Check back for more updates.

