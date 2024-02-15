NBA fines Clippers' P.J. Tucker $75,000 for publicly expressing desire to be traded last week
L.A. Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for publicly expressing a desire to be traded before last week's deadline.
Tucker was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in the trade for James Harden on Nov. 1 but played in just 12 games before falling out the rotation for good. He has not played since Nov. 27.
The 38-year-old forward expressed his frustrations with the situation and said before the Feb. 8 trade deadline that he wanted to be moved, according to ClutchPoints.com.
Tucker was not with the Clippers on Wednesday night in San Francisco for their victory over the Golden State Warriors.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2024 NBA All-Star Rosters: Starters, reserves, voting results
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching opponent before game
Draymond Green calls Jusuf Nurkic a '300-pound softy' as players continue feud on social media
-
2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Thaddeus Young to join Suns
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu: A matchup that was a long time coming
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2023-24 NBA odds: Mac McClung favored to win dunk contest
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs hold steady while Knicks, Clippers slip
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Does James need more time in college?
-
2024 NBA All-Star Rosters: Starters, reserves, voting results
Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching opponent before game
Draymond Green calls Jusuf Nurkic a '300-pound softy' as players continue feud on social media
-
2024 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Thaddeus Young to join Suns
Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu: A matchup that was a long time coming
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2023-24 NBA odds: Mac McClung favored to win dunk contest
2023-24 NBA Power Rankings: Cavs hold steady while Knicks, Clippers slip
2024 Bronny James NBA Draft odds: Does James need more time in college?