National Basketball Association NBA fines Clippers' P.J. Tucker $75,000 for publicly expressing desire to be traded last week Published Feb. 15, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

L.A. Clippers forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for publicly expressing a desire to be traded before last week's deadline.

Tucker was acquired by the Clippers from Philadelphia in the trade for James Harden on Nov. 1 but played in just 12 games before falling out the rotation for good. He has not played since Nov. 27.

Clippers hold top-seed in West, can they make an NBA Finals run?

The 38-year-old forward expressed his frustrations with the situation and said before the Feb. 8 trade deadline that he wanted to be moved, according to ClutchPoints.com.

Tucker was not with the Clippers on Wednesday night in San Francisco for their victory over the Golden State Warriors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association LA Clippers P.J. Tucker

share