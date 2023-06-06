National Basketball Association NBA Finals 2023 odds: Hot betting trend for Nuggets-Heat Published Jun. 6, 2023 6:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

As the 2023 NBA Finals shifts to South Beach for Wednesday's Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, it’s time to revisit a white-hot betting trend.

I’m far from the biggest trends person. Most betting trends are misleading because they tend to come without context. But this one shares a rather strong lesson in maximizing your money and minimizing your risk.

Las Vegas handicapper Ralph Michaels uncovered a doozy that revolves around picking winners of Finals games against the spread (ATS).

According to Michaels, the winner of a Finals game is 68-0-1 ATS in the last 69 when the betting line is set at -6 or less. And that includes all six meetings between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics last year.

Repeat: 68-0-1!

This trend sat on the sidelines for Games 1 and 2 because Denver was favored by 8.5 and 7.5 points, respectively. But with the Nuggets installed as a 3-point road favorite in Game 3 at FOX Bet, the trend is ready to be your friend again.

For all of you thinking about firing a Nuggets moneyline wager (-149 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $16.71 total), there’s a 69-game sample size telling you it’s not worth laying the extra vigorish.

If you’re looking to bet Denver, lay the points at -105.

-105 > -149.

For those of you looking to bet Miami, go moneyline.

+110 > -118.

Meanwhile, I wrote last week that Bam Adebayo was primed for a big series scoring the rock against Denver. His stock dipped down the home stretch of the Eastern Conference finals as did his point props across the betting market.

It turns out life is easier without Celtics big man Robert Williams hovering around the basket like a pterodactyl. Adebayo is getting more touches and more separation in this series, something you would imagine Mike Malone and the Nuggets’ coaching staff will emphasize in film sessions.

Adebayo soared Over his Game 1 Over/Under point prop (16.5) with 26 points on 25 shots, then scored 21 on 14 attempts in Game 2 (O/U 18.5).

Problem is, bookmakers always catch up.

Multiple sportsbooks are dealing Adebayo’s point prop at 19.5 for Game 3 and I think it’s a fantastic time to sell high and short that number. Every point matters in this racket and Adebayo now needs at least 20 to hit the Over.

Miami’s role players – Gabe Vincent, Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, etc. – tend to play better at home, which will likely lead to more attempts for those guys and less for Adebayo. He is also due for some regression in terms of shooting accuracy.

There are plenty of factors working against Adebayo the scorer in Game 3. And with his prop up a full three points from the opener, I’m betting Under.

PICK: Nuggets (-3) to win by more than 3 points (-105 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $19.50 total)

PICK: Heat moneyline (+110 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $21 total) to win outright

PICK: Bam Adebayo Under 19.5 points in Game 3 (-138 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $17.25 total)

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

