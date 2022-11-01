National Basketball Association Myles Turner advises Lakers to 'take a hard look' at bringing him to L.A. 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

He didn't call for it outright, but Pacers big man Myles Turner did everything in his power to suggest that the Los Angeles Lakers should hit the phone lines for his services in the near future.

"I think personally when you look at this business of the league, and knowing the landscape of the league, you have to go off your future," Turner said regarding the Lakers Monday on "The Woj Pod."

Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield have long been linked to L.A. in a potential swap for Russell Westbrook that would include draft-pick compensation for Indiana.

" … We all know picks are so valuable in the league," Turner said. "Someone like myself, I'm heading into the last year of my deal, and you want to make sure you're getting a return for your assets. If I'm the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this.

"I know what I can provide for a team: my leadership, my shot-blocking, my 3-point ability, and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. I take a very long look at it. As far as pulling the trigger, I get paid to shoot, I don't get paid to make these calls, so I couldn't answer that."

Turner was not bashful in expressing assurance that he'd boost the Lakers should they acquire him, but according to Skip Bayless, it's a deal that's lost its luster given Westbrook's showings as of late.

"It feels like this trade is way off the table, because all of a sudden, he's turned into Russell West-bench," Bayless said of Westbrook Tuesday on "Undisputed." "All of a sudden, it looks like — at least early on — he's on his way to winning Sixth Man of the Year. So he has a new goal … with the expectations to come in and ignite.

" … The most stunning stat of the year for the Lakers so far is that [Sunday] against Denver … Russell Westbrook led the whole game with a +18 [plus/minus]. Lebron [James] was a -1. You can make the point that Russell Westbrook actually saved LeBron from going 0-6. … They stormed back and began to take control of the game, and it was led by Russell Westbrook. … He's reborn in the new role coming off the bench where he's found a second career salvation."

Shannon Sharpe concurred with Bayless' observations.

"[Westbrook] has played well coming off the bench," he stated. "I think he's done an unbelievable job. He's averaging 18 points, shooting 37% from 3, eight rebounds, five assists. As a starter he was 10 points a game, 8% from 3, and had a -16 plus/minus."

Sharpe admittedly saw value in obtaining pieces like Turner and Hield, but was adamant that L.A. would be far more cautious given Westbrook's newfound vigor off the bench.

"You could probably put Myles Turner in the starting lineup, play him at the five, put Anthony Davis at his natural position where he really and truly wants to play," he said. "He ain't really trying to bang with [Nikola] Jokić, [Joel] Embiid, those big guys like that.

"The Lakers are a really good defensive team, so he could help them with points, second-chance points and rebounding. I think his 3-point percentage will come up … He'll revert back to a 34-35% 3-point shooter. … I think now there's a reluctance [for the Lakers] to do anything. [They're saying], 'Well, let’s see how it works. We thought Russ was going to be in the starting role, but now we might've found a role for him, so this might work for us.'"

Despite the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers stepping away from the trade idea of Russell Westbrook and draft capital for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, Turner said that the Lakers should revisit it.

Turner is averaging 13 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game this season, while Hield is posting 17.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 4.1 assists per game. He's shooting 42.3% from 3.

