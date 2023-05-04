Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons
Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after five seasons

Updated May. 4, 2023 6:41 p.m. ET

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired head coach Mike Budenholzer just one week after getting bounced in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, the team announced Thursday.

Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement Thursday that this move is a chance for the franchise to "refocus" on winning another championship.

"The decision to make this change was very difficult," Horst said. "Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee. This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season."

Milwaukee, which went 58-24 and was the No. 1 seed in the East this season, lost in five games to the 8-seed Miami Heat in the first round. Furthermore, the Bucks blew double-digit fourth-quarter leads in Games 4 and 5 of the series.

The Bucks went 391-271 with Budenholzer at the helm, most notably winning the 2021 NBA Finals. They made the playoffs and were a 6-seed or better in each of the past five seasons. 

The Bucks hired Budenholzer, 53, in 2018 after he served as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks the five years prior. With Mike Budenholzer out in Milwaukee, three of the last four head coaches to win an NBA title are no longer with those teams.

This is a developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Milwaukee Bucks
share
Get more from Milwaukee Bucks Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Luka Doncic to help pay for funerals, counseling after Belgrade shooting

Luka Doncic to help pay for funerals, counseling after Belgrade shooting

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Schedule Image NBA Playoff Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes