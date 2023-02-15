National Basketball Association
Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M donation to Make-A-Wish
National Basketball Association

Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record-setting $10M donation to Make-A-Wish

40 mins ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his 60th birthday on Friday by making a $10 million donation to Make-A-Wish.

It is the largest donation ever received from an individual in the organization's 43-year history.

Jordan's hope is that his decision to celebrate his birthday by donating to Make-A-Wish will inspire others to help fulfill the wishes of the kids still waiting for their wishes to come true.

"For the past 34 years, it's been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids," Jordan said in a news release. "Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration."

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan, now the owner of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, first supported Make-A-Wish in 1989.

He has granted hundreds of wishes to children all over the world and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish-granters. He was named Make-A-Wish Chief Wish Ambassador in 2008 for what the organization called the "life-changing impacts he has had on wish kids and their families."

"I can't think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true," Jordan said.

Michael Jordan stories shared by 4x NBA Champ John Salley

Michael Jordan stories shared by 4x NBA Champ John Salley
Former NBA champion John Salley on how people worship Jordan: "He changes the way people move."

Reporting from the Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:
 

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Chicago Bulls
Charlotte Hornets
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?

11 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2023: Schedule, rosters, voting, and draft
National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Game 2023: Schedule, rosters, voting, and draft

1 day ago
NBA Stock Watch: Suns, Mavs swing for the fences at trade deadline
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Suns, Mavs swing for the fences at trade deadline

1 day ago
Kyrie Irving: Mavericks future talk creates 'unwanted distractions'
National Basketball Association

Kyrie Irving: Mavericks future talk creates 'unwanted distractions'

1 day ago
Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation
National Basketball Association

Gary Payton II out at least a month as Warriors await trade investigation

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes