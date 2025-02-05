National Basketball Association Luka Dončić odds: What kinds of numbers can he put up with the Lakers? Updated Feb. 5, 2025 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's real: Luka Dončić is a Laker.

On Tuesday, Dončić had his introductory press conference in La La Land, and then, on Tuesday night, he sat on the bench for the Lakers-Clippers game.

The Lakers won 122-97.

After the trade, DraftKings Sportsbook posted a host of player specials revolving around Dončić. Let's dive into a few of them.

Blockbuster Trade Specials: Luka Dončić

Dončić 15+ rebounds in any 24-25 regular-season game: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

What to know: Dončić had 15 or more rebounds three times last season, and last did it on Feb. 6, 2024, when he grabbed 18 boards against the Brooklyn Nets. In that game, he added 35 points and nine assists.

Dončić 50+ points in any 24-25 regular-season game: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

What to know: Dončić has yet to score 50 this season, but has had games of 45 and 40. Last season, he scored 50 or more twice, and he has scored at least 50 in a game in each of the last three seasons prior to this one.

Dončić 20+ assists in any 24-25 regular-season game: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: Dončić has recorded 20 assists once in his career, on May 1, 2021 in a win over Washington. In that game, he added 31 points and 12 rebounds. His season-high this year is 15.

Dončić 20+ rebounds in any 24-25 regular-season game: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: Dončić's career-high for rebounds is 21, which happened on Dec. 27, 2022, in a win over the Knicks. In that game, he added 60 points and 10 assists. He grabbed 20 rebounds once more, on Aug. 4, 2020, in a win over Sacramento. He added 34 points and 12 assists in that game.

Dončić triple-doubles

10+ triple-doubles in the 24-25 regular season: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

15+ triple-doubles in the 24-25 regular season: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

20+ triple-doubles in the 24-25 regular season: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: Dončić has three triple-doubles so far this season. He had 21 last season. Reports are that Dončić plans to make his Lakers debut on Saturday against Indiana. Post-Feb. 8 last season, he had 12 triple-doubles.

