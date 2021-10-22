National Basketball Association Lakers' Anthony Davis, Dwight Howard insist on-court scuffle was no big deal 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

It didn't take long for the Los Angeles Lakers ' superteam to show cracks.

In fact, it took four days.

On Friday against the Phoenix Suns, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a heated altercation on the bench during a timeout in the first half of the Lakers' second regular-season game.

It happened as Davis stood in front of a seated Howard and the big men exchanged words. When Howard stood up, Davis grabbed his left arm. They were quickly separated by multiple teammates, including LeBron James, Rajon Rondo, Malik Monk and Avery Bradley.

Davis, who had 22 points and 14 rebounds on the night, said the dispute was over a miscommunication on a pick-and-roll scheme on the defensive end.

"I was saying one thing, and he was saying another, and one thing led to another," he said after the Lakers' 115-105 loss. "Like I said, we talked about it, and we left it in the locker room at halftime."

Howard echoed Davis, chalking the incident up to frustrations that momentarily boiled over.

"We squashed it right then and there," he said. "We just had a disagreement about something that was on the floor. We're both very passionate about winning."

Howard insisted there were no bad feelings and no residual resentment.

"It just looked bad, but other than that, we have no issues with each other now," he said. "I don't want nobody trying to make this into an issue between me and AD or I'm trying to cause a problem with the team because I'm not."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Howard not playing in the second half had nothing to do with the melee. Howard was scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting and had three rebounds in eight minutes and 47 seconds.

That said, Vogel acknowledged that two players putting hands on each other crossed the line.

"It's too much," he said afterward. "It's too much."

That wasn't the only tense moment of the evening.

A fan sitting courtside was ejected from STAPLES Center in the fourth quarter for slapping Rondo's hand after the guard appeared to make a gun gesture toward the man's face.

The Lakers also picked up 26 fouls, including three technicals assessed to Frank Vogel, Kent Bazemore and Davis. James picked up a flagrant foul 1 in the second quarter in a close-out against Jae Crowder. The Lakers trailed by as many as 32 points in the game and are now 0-2.

Vogel, however, insisted that the issue with his team is far from deep-seated.

"The frustration is just around not winning," he said. "Look, these are some of the greatest players ever to play because of their competitive spirit. If you don't win, there's going to be frustration.

"That's what makes them great."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.