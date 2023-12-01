National Basketball Association
LeBron James says he's willing to miss Lakers game to watch Bronny make USC debut
Published Dec. 1, 2023 2:07 a.m. ET

LeBron James plans to be in the building for his oldest son Bronny's USC debut, whether the Lakers are playing or not. 

Following the Lakers' 133-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, James told reporters that he'll be at Bronny's first game for the Trojans, even if that means he has to miss a game for his Lakers.

"I’m looking forward to his first game, whenever he’s cleared and whenever he’s ready to have his first game," James said. "I already told my teammates that if they play on the same day that we’re playing, I’m gonna have to catch them on the next game.

"I told y’all I’m not playing," James said. "Family over everything, champs."

Bronny was cleared to make a return to basketball on Thursday, almost six months after the 19-year-old had a cardiac arrest at a Trojans practice in July. Bronny is a freshman at USC and will be draft eligible in 2024.

James also discussed the performance of his shorthanded team in Thursday's loss to OKC.

"I have no idea where we are," James said. "We don't have a group yet. I know what some of us individually are."

The Lakers led by 14 in the first quarter, but the Thunder took over in the second — outscoring the Lakers 42-23 — and led 72-60 at halftime.

.The Lakers are 11-9 on the season and 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

LeBron James
Bronny James
