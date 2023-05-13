National Basketball Association Lakers vs. Nuggets: Game 1 odds, series odds, schedule, TV channels Published May. 13, 2023 5:34 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James twice won consecutive NBA MVP awards (2009-10, 2012-13). Nikoa Jokić did it in 2021-22 and finished second this season.

The superstars will take center stage as LeBron's Los Angeles Lakers take on Jokić's Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Game 1 is Tuesday in Denver.

The Lakers have put together one of the most unlikely runs in recent history. Los Angeles started 2-10, made several roster moves midway through the season and qualified for the postseason by advancing through the play-in round. And L.A. just eliminated the defending champion Golden State Warriors in six games.

The Lakers became the fourth NBA team to be that many games below .500 and reach the conference finals since conferences were formed after the 1970-71 season.

[RELATED: Lakers healthy, happy]

The surprising thing about the Lakers' recent success? They are doing it without LeBron scoring a bunch of points.

In Game 6 against the Warriors, LeBron had 30 points on 10-for-14 shooting (71.4%), nine rebounds and nine assists, snapping his "slump" of scoring under 30 points at 18 straight playoff games. LeBron joined Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players age 38 or older to put up at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top-seeded Nuggets are back in the Western Conference finals for the first time since losing to the Lakers in 2020 in the bubble in five games.

LeBron's playoff history is impressive, but Jokić is coming off a historic performance as he averaged a triple-double against the Phoenix Suns (34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists).

Jokić's performance against the Suns was the second-highest scoring average while averaging a triple-double in a playoff series behind Russell Westbrook's 37.4 points per game in the first round of the 2017 postseason.

Jokić had three triple-doubles in the final four games against the Suns, joining Westbrook, Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to have three triple-doubles in a single playoff series.

In four games against the Purple and Gold this season, Jokic averaged 23.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.3 steals.

Running with Jokic for the Nuggets is guard Jamal Murray, who missed the 2021 postseason and the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in April 2021. Murray is averaging 25.9 points, 6.5 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals this postseason.

Los Angeles has won all seven postseason series against Denver and is 25-8 against the Nuggets in the playoffs.

Here's a look at the series from a betting perspective, with Game 1 odds and series odds at FOX Bet:

Nuggets eliminate Suns with 125-100 Game 6 win Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss who is most to blame for Phoenix's Game 6 collapse.

Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, ESPN (series opener)

Point spread: Nuggets -5 (Nuggets favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Lakers cover)

Moneyline: Nuggets -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Lakers +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring over/under: 222.5 points scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Nuggets -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Lakers +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Schedule and scores for the series (all times ET):

Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN

Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, ESPN

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ABC

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. May 22, ESPN

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. May 24, ESPN *

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, 8:30 p.m. May 26, ESPN *

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, 8:30 p.m. May 28, ESPN *

* = if necessary

Regular-season results

Oct. 26: Nuggets 110, Lakers 99

Oct. 30: Lakers 121, Nuggets 103

Dec. 16: Lakers 126, Nuggets 108

Jan. 9: Nuggets 122, Lakers 109

So, are you throwing some money on the NBA playoffs? Get your bets in at FOX Bet!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share