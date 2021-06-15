National Basketball Association
LA Clippers follow ideal blueprint behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George vs. Utah Jazz LA Clippers follow ideal blueprint behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George vs. Utah Jazz
National Basketball Association

LA Clippers follow ideal blueprint behind Kawhi Leonard and Paul George vs. Utah Jazz

1 hour ago

When a plan comes together perfectly, it's a sight to behold.

That's the sentiment floating around the LA Clippers after Kawhi Leonard & Co. ran out to an early lead and never looked back to even their Western Conference semifinals series 2-2 against the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Buoyed by Leonard and Paul George, who each had 31 points in the 118-104 win, LA also got a lift from Marcus Morris Sr. to run out to a 30-13 lead after the first 12 minutes.

That trio accounted for all of LA's first-quarter points, with 12 for Leonard, 11 for Morris and seven for George.

The 31-year-old Morris kept his hot hand through the first half, too, heading into the break with a game-high 22 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 5-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Up by 24 points heading into the half, the Clippers built a cushion that not even a 37-point outing from Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could reasonably threaten ⁠— especially with starting point guard Mike Conley still unavailable. 

As Shannon Sharpe put it on "Undisputed," there was no coming back for Utah after the way LA came out early and was allowed to settle into a groove.

"The Clippers never really looked back after that," Sharpe said. "Yeah … over the next three quarters, Utah averaged over 30 points a quarter, but the damage had already been done." 

The Clippers' hot shooting start is what ultimately gave them the cushion they needed. 

LA was 6-for-12 in the first quarter from 3 – the Jazz were 1-for-6 – and the Clippers were 5-for-10 from deep in the second quarter. Utah was 7-for-16.

To Nick Wright of "First Things First," it was a picture-perfect blueprint for the Clippers.

They got firepower from their star duo and a massive contribution from their deep bench, and they kept the Jazz at bay on the defensive side of the ball.

And it's not just the players getting it done for LA, either.

Chris Broussard reserved special praise for Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue.

"Whether it's changing the starting lineup, changing the rotation," Broussard said of Lue's adjustments. "… And he's not afraid to bench some of the strongest personalities on the team. It was Pat Beverley last series, and this series it's Rajon Rondo."

All-time, in the regular season, Lue has a record of 175-108 as a coach, a .618 winning percentage. But after last night's Game 4, Lue is 47-25 in the playoffs, a .653 winning percentage, a sign that he does his best coaching when the stakes are highest. 

Put it all together, and the Clippers could have the makings of a championship-caliber team.

That's where Skip Bayless said he sees LA after Game 4.

The series heads back to Utah for Game 5 on Wednesday, with Game 6 slated for Friday in Los Angeles before a return to Salt Lake City on Sunday for Game 7, if necessary.

Beyond this back-and-forth series loom the Phoenix Suns, eagerly waiting to find out whom they'll face in the Western Conference finals.

We'll have an answer by the end of the week, either way.

For more up-to-date news on all things Clippers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The Colin Smythe Award
National Basketball Association

The Colin Smythe Award

The Colin Smythe Award
The NBA MVP award is a regular-season honor, but what if there were another award for postseason play? Colin Cowherd dove in.
6 hours ago
Klawing Back Into The Series
National Basketball Association

Klawing Back Into The Series

Klawing Back Into The Series
A fast start from Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers was key as they tied up their series with the Jazz, Melissa Rohlin writes
6 hours ago
NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Monday Game 4's
National Basketball Association

NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Monday Game 4's

NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Monday Game 4's
Kawhi and the Clippers slam the Jazz, while the Hawks stun the 76ers. Here are the top moments from Monday's action.
13 hours ago
Spotlighted
Brooklyn Nets

Spotlighted

Spotlighted
With Kyrie and Harden out of Game 5, the spotlight is on KD to lift the Nets if they want to realize their NBA title hopes.
22 hours ago
Solar Eclipse
Chris Paul

Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse
Chris Paul's otherworldly outings are leaving the rest of the West in the dark, as the Suns cruise to the conference finals.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks