Would the Lakers benefit from Kyrie Irving the most?

Talks between Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are still at an impasse.

As a matter of fact, the lone semblance of progress made between the two sides has nothing to do with Brooklyn. Irving is well aware that he and Brooklyn might not come to a satisfactory deal, and if they don't, he's reportedly provided the Nets with a desired list of teams he'd like to be sent to in a sign-and-trade — the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks and 76ers.

In Irving's mind, he has ample ground to gain from departing to any one of these destinations.

But in Nick Wright's mind, the Lakers are the team with the most to gain from landing him.

"Obviously, the Lakers need him more," Wright contested Friday on "First Things First."

"Kyrie solves so many of their issues. The Lakers need him."

Nonetheless, Wright could see a path for him to land with L.A.'s other team as well.

"I do think the Clippers warrant some discussion," Wright said, "in this regard: This very surprising comment from Lawrence Frank during the draft, who said Kawhi Leonard still isn't playing five-on-five?

"The questions about his availability and rehab I feel like have been the dominant storyline with him ever since Zaza Pachulia slid under his foot, and that was four seasons ago. Everyone talks about the picks the Lakers gave up, they have picks in the next six of seven drafts. The Clippers are barren from the Paul George trade. I understand why they would consider another scoring option, and the Clippers can trade them wing depth."

Chris Broussard couldn't side with Wright's Clippers take.

"Why would the Clippers want him?" he asked. "They don't need him."

"Unless you think Kawhi is not going to play – if you're that concerned about Kawhi, how about offering him? If they can keep Kawhi and Paul George as their cornerstones, I don't see them adding Kyrie. Their culture is great.

"Remember the first year Kawhi was there, there was a problem, and people thought he was being a prima donna? Now you want to mess it up again? The role-players know who they are. The Lakers obviously need him. None of us really think he's going to leave $30 million on the table to go play for $6 million, but with the thought that after one season, the Lakers may have the cap room to give him the big money the following year. That makes the Lakers a legit threat in my view."

