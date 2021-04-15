National Basketball Association Social media reacts to Michael Jordan presenting Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame induction 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Michael Jordan will once again take the stage and honor his late friend and "little brother," Kobe Bryant, this time at Bryant's Hall of Fame induction.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 enshrinement ceremony presenters on Thursday, and fittingly, Jordan will usher Bryant into the Hall on May 15.

Jordan will also introduce Baylor head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, making him the only Hall of Famer to present multiple honorees of the 2020 class. Other first-ballot Hall of Fame inductees include Tim Duncan, who will be introduced by San Antonio Spurs legend David Robinson, and Kevin Garnett, who will be introduced by Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas.

When an inductee is enshrined posthumously, as is the case with Bryant, the player’s family members are asked to select a Hall of Famer to present. Bryant and Jordan, two of the greatest players in NBA history, had a deep friendship off-the-court.

The details of their relationship, however, were kept rather private until Jordan delivered an emotional speech at Bryant’s memorial service on Feb. 24, 2020.

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died," Jordan said at the service. "I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother."

