National Basketball Association
Knicks' Randle likely to return for Game 1 against Cavaliers
National Basketball Association

Knicks' Randle likely to return for Game 1 against Cavaliers

Published Apr. 14, 2023 6:44 p.m. ET

The New York Knicks are hopeful to get All-Star forward Julius Randle back for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if all goes well for Randle in pregame warmups, they’ll get their wish.

The squad’s leading scorer will test his left ankle prior to the game Saturday and make his decision based on that, the Knicks announced on Friday. He's currently listed as questionable for Saturday.

Randle originally sprained his ankle on Mar. 29 against Miami, and missed the remainder of the regular season with the injury. 

His return would be crucial for New York, which went 3-2 without him in the lineup. Randle averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game on 45.9 percent shooting, along with 10 rebounds and 4.1 assists a night during the regular season..

5-seeded New York kicks of its series against 4-seeded Cleveland Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET.

Julius Randle
New York Knicks
National Basketball Association
