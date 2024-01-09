National Basketball Association
Kevin Durant says he meant no 'ill will' toward former teammate Draymond Green
Published Jan. 9, 2024 11:17 a.m. ET

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was initially upset at Kevin Durant's comments about him after he was suspended for slapping Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic last month.

But Green's frustration subsided when he said on his podcast Monday that he saw the comments "through the right mindset, through the right lens" and decided not to take offense.

For his part, Durant said he didn't mean any "ill will" toward Green, his former teammate on the Warriors.

"I'm glad he's back. I'm glad he can move past that. Draymond is an incredible teammate," Durant said after the Suns lost to the LA Clippers. "He got his times where he lose his temper but everybody has those times. I'm sure they're all happy to have him back."

Durant added: "I know some people look at me as this malicious snake, passive-aggressive. I know how people feel about me sometimes. When I say (expletive) I don't mean no harm about nobody. I don't mean to disrespect him or his family if he felt that way. I'm just glad he's back on the court."

Green returned last Saturday after serving a 12-game suspension by the NBA for hitting Nurkic. The incident came just over a month after he was suspended for putting the Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert into a headlock.

Green said on his podcast that he realized it was unproductive to be angry with Durant and others who suggested he needed to get help.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Basketball Association
Golden State Warriors
Kevin Durant
