Rookie James Wiseman is the latest Warrior to succumb to the injury bug

The hurts keep comin' for the Golden State Warriors.

James Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's draft, left Saturday's contest against the Houston Rockets with a right knee injury.

And on Sunday, Golden State's fears were confirmed when his diagnosis was officially reported as a meniscus tear, which could potentially sideline the 20-year-old big man for the rest of the regular season.

If Wiseman is indeed out for the remainder of the year, two of the top three picks in last year's draft will have suffered season-ending injuries before completing their rookie campaigns, after No. 3 pick LaMelo Ball fractured his wrist in March.

But the more disturbing trend has nothing to do with rookies being injured – it's more about the misfortune that has faced the Golden State franchise, which has come crashing down after sitting near the top of the NBA world for five consecutive seasons.

The Warriors made five consecutive runs to the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, winning in '15, '17 and '18.

And chances are they would have won a third straight title in 2019 if disaster didn't strike.

In Game 5, Kevin Durant tore his right Achilles tendon.

In Game 6, Klay Thompson tore his left ACL.

The Warriors would fall to the Toronto Raptors in six games, and that offseason, Durant would bolt to Brooklyn, where he would sit out the entire 2019-20 season.

Thompson would also miss the entire 2019-20 season while recovering from the ACL tear, but the Warriors still had Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and expected to at least compete in the West.

However, those dreams were quickly dashed when Curry broke his left hand four games into the season.

Curry missed 60 of the Warriors' 65 games in the COVID-19-shortened season, and Golden State posted a 15-50 record, fourth-worst in franchise history in terms of winning percentage (.231).

The silver lining was that alongside that abysmal record, the Warriors would earn a high draft pick in 2020, and both Thompson and Curry would be completely healthy.

That pick ended up being Wiseman, who so far this season is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds in 21.4 minutes.

Sadly, for the Warriors and the NBA world, the injury bug struck Thompson once again prior to the season, when he tore his right Achilles tendon in November.

Thompson is out for the entire 2020-21 season, meaning if he were to come back healthy to begin next season, he will have missed 137 regular-season games since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

In 2019-20, Curry and Thompson were two of nine players to miss 60 or more games, in addition to former teammate Durant.

This season, Thompson will be one of a handful of players to miss the entire season, and now, Wiseman, who has already missed 14 games due to a wrist injury and the league's health and safety protocols, could end up missing more than 30 games on the year.

There is still a silver lining that exists if the Warriors are without Wiseman and struggle down the stretch. As of Sunday afternoon, they sit at 25-28, which is 10th in the Western Conference and 18th in the league. They are projected to have the 13th pick in this year's draft, but that pick could move higher.

In addition, Golden State owns Minnesota's pick, but it's top-3 protected, meaning that if the Timberwolves land a top-3 selection this season they get to keep it, and Warriors would instead receive the Wolves' pick next year.

Minnesota figures to land a high pick considering it currently has the worst record in the NBA (13-40). But if the Wolves land at No. 4 or lower, the Warriors will take it.

Injuries are part of the game, but at this point, Golden State is surely wishing it could catch a break – the good kind.

But as long as Curry, Thompson, the future version of Wiseman, and this year's potentially high draft pick are in the mix, there will always be hope in the Bay Area.

