James Harden, Joel Embiid among stars 'Under Duress'

The NBA playoffs are coming down to the wire and several big names are in the spotlight.

Chris Broussard’s "Under Duress" list features a group of NBA players and coaches who need to turn it around before it is too late.

Harden, Embiid & Doc top Broussard's Under Duress list I FIRST THINGS FIRST Chris Broussard reveals who makes an appearance on his Under Duress list this week, as we get deeper into the NBA playoffs.

5. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Outlook: Irving only played in 29 of the 82 regular-season games because of his refusal to comply with the local vaccine ordinance and then the Nets were swept in four games by the Boston Celtics. He made it clear that he wants to play for the Nets, but do the Nets want him?

Broussard’s thoughts: "Kyrie’s gotta decide, does he opt out or does he play one more year with the Nets and take care of it next season? If he opts out, it’s going to be rough sledding out there on the free-agent market. … He's going to have to humble himself a little bit and get with the program that the Nets are putting forth."

4. Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns

Outlook: There was a major distraction for Paul during Game 4 in Dallas when two fans "attempted to give unwanted hugs" to members of the Paul family, according to a release by the Mavericks. His play on the court took a dive after Game 2 and following the incident in Dallas, it hasn't looked like it will recover.

Broussard’s thoughts: "I think it’s his best chance to win a championship in his career and the reason they are in a Battle Royale is because Chris has not played well the last three games. He needs to step up."

3. Mike Brown, Golden State Warriors

Outlook: Golden State head coach Steve Kerr is out after testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, which forced Mike Brown into the head coaching role the same day that he was announced as the new head coach of the Sacramento Kings. Game 4 was a sloppy win and then the Grizzlies blew the Warriors out in Game 5.

Broussard’s thoughts: "I don’t think this is Mike Brown’s fault, but the optics are bad. The optics are horrible. The last two games they’ve been outplayed by the Grizzlies without Ja Morant, and last night they were beat in historic fashion and they looked more like the Kings than they do the Warriors."

2. Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics

Outlook: The reaction has become a meme and not in a good way. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday stole the ball from Smart and the Bucks won Game 5. The ironic part in the whole thing was that Smart was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year and Holiday finished eighth in voting.

Broussard’s thoughts: "He was trying to do too much. … You’re a point guard. You’re supposed to have court vision."

1. Doc Rivers, James Harden and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Outlook: The 76ers are in a must-win situation for all parties involved. A series win most likely saves Rivers' job. A strong performance from Harden might secure his pay day, and if Embiid thinks he is the league’s MVP, then he needs to prove it.

Broussard’s thoughts: "They could be eliminated tonight in Game 6 in Philadelphia and the fans are not going to be happy. Doc could lose his job if it happens. James Harden’s lucrative long-term extension could be in jeopardy and Joel Embiid … the narrative is out that he was moping in Game 5 because he didn’t win the MVP. That’s soft if that was the case."

