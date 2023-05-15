National Basketball Association Heat vs. Celtics: Game 1 odds, series odds and pick, schedule, TV channels Published May. 15, 2023 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Boston has punched its ticket to a second consecutive Eastern Conference finals, and now the matchup is set: Heat vs Celtics.

Stars like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have paved the way for the Celtics' success during the playoffs. Against the 76ers, Tatum scored an NBA Game 7-record 51 points, and Brown is averaging 24.6 points per game. At FOX Bet, the Celtics are the favorites to win the NBA title at +100.

Boston is facing an unlikely opponent in Miami. The Heat have blazed through the postseason, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in five games and the New York Knicks in six. And Miami — led by Jimmy "Buckets" Butler — was able to wreak all this havoc on the NBA in the East as an eighth seed. Currently, the Heat have the fourth-best odds to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy at +1400.

Will Miami keep up the hot streak, or will the Celtics cool down Butler & Co.? Here's a look at the series from a betting perspective, with odds at FOX Bet :

Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, TNT (series opener)

Point spread: Celtics -7.5 (Celtics favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Heat cover)

Moneyline: Celtics -345 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.90 total); Heat +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 210 points scored by both teams combined

[RELATED: Warriors confident but future murky]

ADVERTISEMENT

SERIES WINNER

Celtics: -556 (bet $10 to win $11.80 total)

Heat: +375 (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)

[RELATED: Lakers healthy, happy]

Jayson Tatum sets record in Celtics Game 7 win vs. 76ers The Boston Celtics blew out the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7, 112-88.

Schedule and scores for the series (all times 8:30 p.m. ET, TV TNT):

Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday

Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, May 23

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, May 25 *

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, May 27 *

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, May 29 *

* = if necessary

LeBron, Lakers eliminate Warriors from NBA playoffs in Game 6 The Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 122-101 series-clinching Game 6 win win over the Golden State Warriors.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Another bubble rematch, and this is the third time the two have met in the playoffs in the last four years. Miami is significantly outmanned here with Tyler Herro not expected to play in the series. Yes, Miami had six players average double figures against the Knicks, but keeping up with New York’s meek offense is one thing. Boston, on the other hand, is an offensive juggernaut. Yes, the Celtics were pushed to seven games by Philadelphia, but two of those games were fortunate last-minute wins for the 76ers. That series should have never gone seven.

There’s a scenario here where Boston wipes the floor with Miami in five, and a sweep isn’t out of the question, either. The problem, of course, is that Jimmy Butler is the most clutch player on the court. Apologies to my favorite Celtics player of all-time, Jayson Tatum. I loathe betting against him.

But what can you expect from 36-year-old Kyle Lowry? Heat Culture is a wonderful thing, but Caleb Martin, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent aren’t going to be getting the wide-open looks they got against the Knicks because Boston won’t need to double anyone. Marcus Smart is a capable defender on Butler. The Al Horford plus Robert Williams combo that shut down Joel Embiid in the final two games will be formidable against Kevin Love and Bam Adebayo.

Miami’s had a great run, taking down Giannis Antetokounmpo and then Jalen Brunson, but Boston will be the most complete team the Heat have faced. Miami has a big coaching advantage with Erik Spoelstra, but he doesn’t have the wing defenders to hang with Jaylen Brown. Is Duncan Robinson playable? In two of their three wins last year in the playoffs against Boston, Butler scored 41 points and 47 points. That’s a heavy burden for him again, especially given the ankle injury against New York.

I'm going Celtics to win this series in five.

PICK: Celtics to win series 4-1 (+210 at FOX Bet, bet $10 to win $31 total)

So, are you throwing some money on the NBA playoffs? Get your bets in at FOX Bet!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

share