Heat reportedly acquiring Hornets' Terry Rozier for Kyle Lowry, first-round pick

The Miami Heat are acquiring Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick, according to multiple reports. The Athletic was the first to report.

The trade ends Lowry’s underwhelming time in Miami. The Heat acquired Lowry in high-profile sign-and-trade in 2021, but Lowry was never able to reach the heights he did with the Toronto Raptors, with whom he won an NBA championship in 2019. Lowry averaged 11.4 points, 5.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while averaging 31.5 minutes per game in three seasons with Miami.

The Hornets are expected to explore trade destinations for the 37-year-old Lowry, according to ESPN. Lowry’s contract expires at the end of the season.

In Rozier, the Heat are getting a three-level scorer in the midst of a career-best season. In 30 games with the Hornets this season, Rozier has averaged 23.2 points per game on 45.9% shooting from the field with 6.6 assists per game — all of which are career highs.

Rozier signed a four-year, $96.2 million contract extension with the Hornets in 2022. He won’t become an unrestricted free agent until 2026.

