Elgin Baylor tributes pour in on social media from Los Angeles Lakers, NBA community

1 hour ago

NBA legend Elgin Baylor has died of natural causes at age 86, the Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday.

Baylor spent his entire pro career with the Lakers organization, first in Minneapolis and then in Los Angeles, putting together a career that resulted in Hall of Fame induction in 1977. 

Drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Seattle University by the Lakers in the 1958 NBA Draft, Baylor was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time first-team All-NBA over the course of his 14-year NBA career.

The Lakers retired Baylor's No. 22 jersey on November 3, 1983 and erected a statue of the legend outside of Staples Center that was unveiled on April 6, 2018.

Following his playing career, Baylor had a short stint coaching the New Orleans Jazz, retiring from the sidelines after the 1978-79 season. He later continued to make a massive impact on the Los Angeles area, joining the front office of the LA Clippers in 1986 as the team's vice president of basketball operations.

He carried on in that role for 22 years, winning the NBA's Executive of the Year award in 2006 after the Clippers won their first playoff series since 1976.

Here's how social media paid tribute to Baylor, following the announcement of his death:

 This is a developing story

