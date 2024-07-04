National Basketball Association DeMar DeRozan next team odds: Los Angeles Lakers favored Published Jul. 4, 2024 10:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan might have played his last game for the Chicago Bulls.

If that is the case, where might he land next?

According to the odds, it's likely that he's heading West.

At +250, the Los Angeles Lakers currently have the shortest odds to be the team for which the veteran plays his next regular-season minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the Lakers, the Purple & Gold were also at the forefront of the conversation to snag former Golden State star Klay Thompson during free agency. However, Thompson — whose father Mychal Thompson played for the Lakers — ended up signing a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas.

Though L.A. didn't land Thompson, the Lakers did draft Bronny James 55th in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed him to a fully-guaranteed contract.

Then, on Wednesday, LeBron James signed an extension with the team.

Other than that, the organization hasn't made much noise in free agency.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for DeRozan's next squad.

DeMAR DeROZAN NEXT TEAM ODDS: *

Lakers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Heat: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Clippers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Rockets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Pistons: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Kings: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Spurs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Suns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Magic: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* odds as of 7/4/24

Lakers expected to show interest in Demar DeRozan, per report

DeRozan has career averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

In three seasons with Chicago, he's averaged 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share