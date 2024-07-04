National Basketball Association
DeMar DeRozan next team odds: Los Angeles Lakers favored
National Basketball Association

DeMar DeRozan next team odds: Los Angeles Lakers favored

Published Jul. 4, 2024 10:49 a.m. ET

Six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan might have played his last game for the Chicago Bulls

If that is the case, where might he land next?

According to the odds, it's likely that he's heading West.

At +250, the Los Angeles Lakers currently have the shortest odds to be the team for which the veteran plays his next regular-season minute. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of the Lakers, the Purple & Gold were also at the forefront of the conversation to snag former Golden State star Klay Thompson during free agency. However, Thompson — whose father Mychal Thompson played for the Lakers — ended up signing a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas.

Though L.A. didn't land Thompson, the Lakers did draft Bronny James 55th in the 2024 NBA Draft and signed him to a fully-guaranteed contract. 

Then, on Wednesday, LeBron James signed an extension with the team. 

Other than that, the organization hasn't made much noise in free agency.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for DeRozan's next squad.

DeMAR DeROZAN NEXT TEAM ODDS: *

Lakers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Heat: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Clippers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Rockets: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Pistons: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Kings: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Spurs: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Suns: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Magic: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* odds as of 7/4/24

Lakers expected to show interest in Demar DeRozan, per report

Lakers expected to show interest in Demar DeRozan, per report

DeRozan has career averages of 21.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. 

In three seasons with Chicago, he's averaged 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bronny James reportedly signs four-year contract with Lakers, will play in NBA Summer League

Bronny James reportedly signs four-year contract with Lakers, will play in NBA Summer League

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsMLB Logo 2024 MLB All-Star GameDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes