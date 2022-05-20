National Basketball Association
Magic, MJ, Bird lead Cowherd's All-Time NBA team Magic, MJ, Bird lead Cowherd's All-Time NBA team
National Basketball Association

Magic, MJ, Bird lead Cowherd's All-Time NBA team

2 hours ago

If you were given a pool of every NBA player who's ever lived, who would you craft a dream team with?

There are tons of names to choose from, and depending on your desired style of play, you could go in a bevy of directions. Whether you're crafting a defensive-minded squad, one centered around playmaking, or a strictly shooting team, the possibilities are endless.

For Colin Cowherd, his squad is about as complete as one can be. He's got shooting, playmaking, defense and size. And according to "The Herd" host, he'd put his group up against just about anybody. 

Here's his first, second and third teams, as revealed Thursday on the show.

First Team:

PG Magic Johnson | 19.5 PPG, 7.2 REB, 11.2 AST 

SG Michael Jordan | 30.1 PPG, 6.2 REB, 5.3 AST

SF LeBron James | 27.1 PPG, 7.5 REB, 7.4 AST

PF Larry Bird | 24.3 PPG, 10 REB, 6.3 AST

C Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | 24.6 PPG, 11.2 REB, 3.6 AST

Colin's thoughts: "You've got to have somebody that could hit 3s. Kareem, Michael and Magic couldn't hit them. Bird's the best shooter of his generation, and probably the best passer after Magic."

Second Team:

PG Isiah Thomas | 19.2 PPG, 3.6 REB, 9.3 AST

SG Kobe Bryant | 25 PPG, 5.2 REB, 4.7 AST

SF Julius Erving | 22 PPG, 6.7 REB, 3.9 AST

PF Tim Duncan | 19 PPG, 10.8 REB, 3.0 AST

C Wilt Chamberlain | 30.1 PPG, 22.9 REB, 4.4 AST

Colin's thoughts: "Kobe Bryant was the closest thing to MJ. People forget how good Dr. J was — 11-time All-Star and he would've had 15 had he not played in the ABA. He was never on a team that missed the playoffs. Wilt's a little flaky, Kobe would end up being the de facto leader on this team with Isiah Thomas."

Third Team:

PG Stephen Curry | 25.5 PPG, 5.2 REB, 6.3 AST

SG Jerry West | 27.0 PPG, 5.8 REB, 6.7 AST

SF Charles Barkley | 22.1 PPG, 11.7 REB, 3.9 AST

PF Kevin Durant | 29.9 PPG, 7.4 REB, 6.4 AST

C Shaquille O'Neal | 23.7 PPG, 10.9 REB, 2.5 AST

Colin's thoughts: "The reason I put Steph Curry on my third team is because I don't want him to take shots away from Kobe Bryant. I've always had a soft spot for Charles Barkley. He played in Orlando one night, and he literally had the greatest quarter I've ever seen. Orlando players were waving flags. It was left-handers, 3-pointers, dunks. Shaq in his prime — there's nothing you could do. The thing about Steph, there's nothing close to him. Michael, LeBron, Kobe, Kareem could not score as quickly as him. Very rarely are great players underrated."

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
How Jason Kidd went from superstar player to successful coach
National Basketball Association

How Jason Kidd went from superstar player to successful coach

1 hour ago
Celtics roll past Heat in Game 2, tie East finals at 1-1
National Basketball Association

Celtics roll past Heat in Game 2, tie East finals at 1-1

14 hours ago
Chet Holmgren: Introducing the NBA’s next ‘unicorn’
Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren: Introducing the NBA’s next ‘unicorn’

19 hours ago
Shaq or Kobe: Who had the better career?
National Basketball Association

Shaq or Kobe: Who had the better career?

23 hours ago
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins steps into spotlight, locks down Luka Dončić
National Basketball Association

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins steps into spotlight, locks down Luka Dončić

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes