Colin Cowherd ranks his top 10 NBA players going into next season
The 2020-21 NBA season has just completed, but it's never too early to look ahead.
Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop of the NBA world after winning the championship, but there is a strong field of players who are hot on his tracks to stake their claim as the best in the league.
Here are Colin Cowherd's top 10 players heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season.
10. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
2020-2021 stats: 26.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.3 APG
Colin's Take: "He had career-highs in rebounds and points, averaged 34 points per game in the playoffs, he led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring. That's a huge stat."
9. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
2020-2021 stats: 28.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.2 APG
Colin's Take: "Led the NBA playoffs in 3-pointers at six a game. Was the best clutch-time shooter in the playoffs. In clutch-time shooting, Dame is the best shooter in the NBA."
8. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets
2020-2021 stats: 24.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 10.8 APG
Colin's Take: "He's a big body, he gets to the foul line and his ability to distribute, which he did very well for Brooklyn this year. He was a double-digit assists guy a lot of nights."
7. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
2020-2021 stats: 26.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 8.3 APG
Colin's Take: "First MVP to play in every game since Kobe [Bryant]. I may have him low but he is a playmaker at center. He is a point center and the value there is he makes everyone around him better."
6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
2020-2021 stats: 28.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.8 APG
Colin's Take: "Joel Embiid bothers me because of injury issues but he's an incredibly dynamic offensive force. He also led the NBA in free throw attempts with 11 per game."
5. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
2020-2021 stats: 27.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 8.6 APG
Colin's Take: "I think he's the best young player in the game, virtually unstoppable."
4. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2020-2021 stats: 32 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.8 APG
Colin's Take: "He won the scoring title, led the NBA in 3-pointers, I think he's maybe the smartest guy in the NBA. Easy to play with and I thought he had a fantastic year."
3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers
2020-2021 stats: 25 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 7.8 APG
Colin's Take: "Thirty-seven years old, career-low 45 games. I expect him to have a very, very good season. He is not athletically the defensive player he once was but I do expect LeBron to be in the MVP conversation again next year."
2. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
2020-2021 stats: 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.6 APG
Colin's Take: "Kevin Durant's the most gifted offensive player. He is a better offensive player than anybody else on this board. He is a 7-footer who is virtually unstoppable in the midrange, 3-pointer, he is one of the greatest offensive players I have ever seen in my life."
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
2020-2021 stats: 28.1 PPG, 11 RPG, 5.9 APG
Colin's Take: "I think the most influential player on both ends combined is Giannis. If I'm considering health, style of play and the defensive end, I think even Kevin would tell you that Giannis can do things defensively that nobody else in the world can."
Watch Colin's complete breakdown of his top 10 players below:
