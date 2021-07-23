National Basketball Association Colin Cowherd ranks his top 10 NBA players going into next season 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2020-21 NBA season has just completed, but it's never too early to look ahead.

Right now, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop of the NBA world after winning the championship, but there is a strong field of players who are hot on his tracks to stake their claim as the best in the league.

Here are Colin Cowherd's top 10 players heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season.

10. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

2020-2021 stats: 26.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.3 APG

Colin's Take: "He had career-highs in rebounds and points, averaged 34 points per game in the playoffs, he led the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring. That's a huge stat."

9. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

2020-2021 stats: 28.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 7.2 APG

Colin's Take: "Led the NBA playoffs in 3-pointers at six a game. Was the best clutch-time shooter in the playoffs. In clutch-time shooting, Dame is the best shooter in the NBA."

8. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

2020-2021 stats: 24.6 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 10.8 APG

Colin's Take: "He's a big body, he gets to the foul line and his ability to distribute, which he did very well for Brooklyn this year. He was a double-digit assists guy a lot of nights."

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

2020-2021 stats: 26.4 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 8.3 APG

Colin's Take: "First MVP to play in every game since Kobe [Bryant]. I may have him low but he is a playmaker at center. He is a point center and the value there is he makes everyone around him better."

6. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

2020-2021 stats: 28.5 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.8 APG

Colin's Take: "Joel Embiid bothers me because of injury issues but he's an incredibly dynamic offensive force. He also led the NBA in free throw attempts with 11 per game."

5. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

2020-2021 stats: 27.7 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 8.6 APG

Colin's Take: "I think he's the best young player in the game, virtually unstoppable."

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2020-2021 stats: 32 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.8 APG

Colin's Take: "He won the scoring title, led the NBA in 3-pointers, I think he's maybe the smartest guy in the NBA. Easy to play with and I thought he had a fantastic year."

3. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2020-2021 stats: 25 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 7.8 APG

Colin's Take: "Thirty-seven years old, career-low 45 games. I expect him to have a very, very good season. He is not athletically the defensive player he once was but I do expect LeBron to be in the MVP conversation again next year."

2. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

2020-2021 stats: 26.9 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.6 APG

Colin's Take: "Kevin Durant's the most gifted offensive player. He is a better offensive player than anybody else on this board. He is a 7-footer who is virtually unstoppable in the midrange, 3-pointer, he is one of the greatest offensive players I have ever seen in my life."

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2020-2021 stats: 28.1 PPG, 11 RPG, 5.9 APG

Colin's Take: "I think the most influential player on both ends combined is Giannis. If I'm considering health, style of play and the defensive end, I think even Kevin would tell you that Giannis can do things defensively that nobody else in the world can."

Watch Colin's complete breakdown of his top 10 players below:

