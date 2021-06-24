National Basketball Association Colin Cowherd predicts which NBA superstars will be on the market this offseason 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's like that popular game show. Just, it's Cowherd-ized.

On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd gave the 2021 NBA offseason a dress rehearsal, predicting which superstars are staying put and which could be on the move.

And if Colin is right, we're in for a blockbuster summer.

Let's dive in.

Will the Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving?

Colin's answer: DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "There is a report they'll field offers. Basketball is a sport where if you succeed, it means somebody else doesn't get the shot. [James] Harden and [Kevin] Durant are greater offensive players, bigger people – I trust their bodies more despite KD's injuries. If I have to go Harden or Kyrie, Harden gives me 80 games, Harden plays his arse off, Harden's a greater per game scorer. … Kyrie is just taking shots."

Will the Dallas Mavericks trade Luka Doncic?

Colin's answer: NO DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "Five times in 13 playoff games, he's scored over 40 points. … Dallas has to go get somebody who can handle the ball and spell him for about five or six minutes a half. Luka's not the issue. Luka's the thing you keep. You can move everybody – coach, GM, players. You keep Luka."

Will the Golden State Warriors trade Steph Curry?

Colin's answer: NO DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "I just think he's too popular. I still think he's one of the top four or five players in the league. He's got one year left on a $200 million contract. … He's gonna make $46 million next year. He's gonna be the highest-paid player in the NBA. The good news is he's not only the best shooter in a shooter's league, he's the best ball-handler and he's one of the best guys. … I can live with paying Steph a lot of money."

Will the Philadelphia 76ers trade Ben Simmons?

Colin's answer: DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "He's done. He doesn't fit [Daryl] Morey. Doc [Rivers] is not really into rebuilding players at this point. Doc wants already-made products. He wants the omelet, not the egg. … You can move him because he's an elite defender with great size. The knock on him is he made not be real coachable. He's been coddled a lot. But I think he's a movable player. A lot of people need a 6-foot-10 ball-handler."

Will the Portland Trail Blazers trade Damian Lillard?

Colin's answer: NO DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "I think outside of Steph Curry, he's got no equal in the league. He's the second-best or best shotmaker late in games in the league. What Portland needs is a wing scorer. I think they need a better backcourt mate that can defend. CJ McCollum and Dame are not great defenders. Dame's small. Ben Simmons to me, for Portland, is not a terrible move. You move CJ McCollum and draft picks."

Will the Washington Wizards trade Bradley Beal?

Colin's answer: DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "He's gonna be on his third coach. He's gonna want out. It's a losing franchise. Chaos. Too many coaches. It's time for Washington to start over."

Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Zion Williamson?

Colin's answer: NO DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "Not yet. They're not gonna trade him until they're forced to. It's like Anthony Davis – you don't move him until you're forced to. He is set to become a restricted free agent. They can match his offer in a few years. I think you hire like a Chauncey Billups. You get Mike Krzyzewski on as a consultant. Make him feel at least comfortable. You give this group of guys one more year. If they don't work, you go out and make a big trade, but you don't trade Zion.

Will the LA Clippers trade Paul George?

Colin's answer: NO DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "He's 31. I think he's got at least three years left of high-level ‘3 and D.’ He can hit a 3, he can D. Paul's a really good player. He's a good guy. He's a gym rat. He works his butt off. Say what you want but he's averaging 31 a game in his last four playoff games without Kawhi [Leonard]."

Will the Los Angeles Lakers trade Anthony Davis?

Colin's answer: NO DEAL

Colin's thoughts: "There's gonna be a longer offseason to get his body healthy. Anthony is gonna have a really nice All-Star year. He'll be in the MVP conversation. But after that – if Anthony has a huge year next year – I think I would strongly consider it. This is who he is. He doesn't put the time in. Anthony is not a grinder and his body tells you that."

Check out the full video below:

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.