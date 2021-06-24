Colin Cowherd predicts which NBA superstars will be on the market this offseason
It's like that popular game show. Just, it's Cowherd-ized.
On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd gave the 2021 NBA offseason a dress rehearsal, predicting which superstars are staying put and which could be on the move.
And if Colin is right, we're in for a blockbuster summer.
Let's dive in.
Will the Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving?
Colin's answer: DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "There is a report they'll field offers. Basketball is a sport where if you succeed, it means somebody else doesn't get the shot. [James] Harden and [Kevin] Durant are greater offensive players, bigger people – I trust their bodies more despite KD's injuries. If I have to go Harden or Kyrie, Harden gives me 80 games, Harden plays his arse off, Harden's a greater per game scorer. … Kyrie is just taking shots."
Will the Dallas Mavericks trade Luka Doncic?
Colin's answer: NO DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "Five times in 13 playoff games, he's scored over 40 points. … Dallas has to go get somebody who can handle the ball and spell him for about five or six minutes a half. Luka's not the issue. Luka's the thing you keep. You can move everybody – coach, GM, players. You keep Luka."
Will the Golden State Warriors trade Steph Curry?
Colin's answer: NO DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "I just think he's too popular. I still think he's one of the top four or five players in the league. He's got one year left on a $200 million contract. … He's gonna make $46 million next year. He's gonna be the highest-paid player in the NBA. The good news is he's not only the best shooter in a shooter's league, he's the best ball-handler and he's one of the best guys. … I can live with paying Steph a lot of money."
Will the Philadelphia 76ers trade Ben Simmons?
Colin's answer: DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "He's done. He doesn't fit [Daryl] Morey. Doc [Rivers] is not really into rebuilding players at this point. Doc wants already-made products. He wants the omelet, not the egg. … You can move him because he's an elite defender with great size. The knock on him is he made not be real coachable. He's been coddled a lot. But I think he's a movable player. A lot of people need a 6-foot-10 ball-handler."
Will the Portland Trail Blazers trade Damian Lillard?
Colin's answer: NO DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "I think outside of Steph Curry, he's got no equal in the league. He's the second-best or best shotmaker late in games in the league. What Portland needs is a wing scorer. I think they need a better backcourt mate that can defend. CJ McCollum and Dame are not great defenders. Dame's small. Ben Simmons to me, for Portland, is not a terrible move. You move CJ McCollum and draft picks."
Will the Washington Wizards trade Bradley Beal?
Colin's answer: DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "He's gonna be on his third coach. He's gonna want out. It's a losing franchise. Chaos. Too many coaches. It's time for Washington to start over."
Will the New Orleans Pelicans trade Zion Williamson?
Colin's answer: NO DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "Not yet. They're not gonna trade him until they're forced to. It's like Anthony Davis – you don't move him until you're forced to. He is set to become a restricted free agent. They can match his offer in a few years. I think you hire like a Chauncey Billups. You get Mike Krzyzewski on as a consultant. Make him feel at least comfortable. You give this group of guys one more year. If they don't work, you go out and make a big trade, but you don't trade Zion.
Will the LA Clippers trade Paul George?
Colin's answer: NO DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "He's 31. I think he's got at least three years left of high-level ‘3 and D.’ He can hit a 3, he can D. Paul's a really good player. He's a good guy. He's a gym rat. He works his butt off. Say what you want but he's averaging 31 a game in his last four playoff games without Kawhi [Leonard]."
Will the Los Angeles Lakers trade Anthony Davis?
Colin's answer: NO DEAL
Colin's thoughts: "There's gonna be a longer offseason to get his body healthy. Anthony is gonna have a really nice All-Star year. He'll be in the MVP conversation. But after that – if Anthony has a huge year next year – I think I would strongly consider it. This is who he is. He doesn't put the time in. Anthony is not a grinder and his body tells you that."
Check out the full video below:
